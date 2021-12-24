City of São Paulo starts flu immunization this Friday (24)

The city of São Paulo begins, this Friday (24), to vaccinate the population against the flu (H1N1). The campaign takes place from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, in all 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs) in the capital.

The vaccine will be applied first in the priority group, which includes pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women, elderly people over 60 years and children aged 6 months to 5 years. As soon as a new shipment of doses arrives, the Municipal Health Department will expand the campaign.

The Butantan Institute provided the immunizing agents in response to a request from the municipal Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa). The request was made in an attempt to alleviate the increase in the number of cases of patients with respiratory symptoms in the last few days.

The cases are related, for the most part, to the H3N2 variant of the Influenza virus, which causes the flu. Currently, four states have a flu epidemic caused by this strain: Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Rondônia and Rio Grande do Norte.

The flu vaccine applied in São Paulo does not have coverage against H3N2, but experts recommend vaccination anyway, as the other variants continue to circulate.

Health facilities continue with immunization against Covid-19. There is no need for an interval between the Covid and flu vaccines, and it is possible to apply both on the same day.

It is possible to check the status of the health centers and whether they have the immunizing agent through the City Hall website: https://deolhonafila.prefeitura.sp.gov.br/

Basic care helps prevent Covid-19 and the flu