City of SP starts a new stage of vaccination against flu this Friday; pregnant women, the elderly and children are priority groups | São Paulo

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo (SMS) starts this Friday (24) a new stage of vaccination against the H1N1 flu to face the increase in cases of the disease in the city.

The new doses will be aimed at people who have not yet been vaccinated in 2021, and immunization will take place in all 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs), always from 7am to 7pm.

Pregnant women, postpartum women, lactating women, elderly over 60 and children aged 6 months to 5 years are part of the priority group, according to the Ministry of Health.

There is no need for an interval between the application of the anti-Covid and flu vaccine. It is even possible that both are applied on the same day. Vaccination against Covid (first dose, second dose and additional or booster dose) will have a special schedule for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

A red flag is that the flu vaccine doesn’t work against the specific version of the virus that has been spreading, the Darwin strain of H3N2, but that doesn’t make vaccination any less important. “If we are now worried about the possibility of having a simultaneous epidemic of H3N2 and Covid, can you imagine creating a favorable situation to also have an epidemic of H1N1 together with these two? That is why it is, yes, very important that we seek this flu vaccination”, says the coordinator of the Infogripe System, at Fiocruz, Marcelo Gomes.

This Friday (24), the antiCovid vaccination continues with the application of the first dose (D1), second dose (D2) and additional dose (DA) antiCovid in Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/UBSs Integrated, from 7am to 7pm.

The application of doses against Covid-19 will be suspended in the capital on the Christmas holidays (25), at the optional point of December 31 and New Year (January 1, 2022).

Check out how to get vaccinated against the flu and/or Covid

Basic Health Units (UBSs): Open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Integrated AMAs/UBSs: Open from 7am to 7pm.

All vaccination posts will be closed.

Pharmacies on Avenida Paulista, nº 2371 and 266: Open from 8 am to 4 pm;

Parks: Open from 8am to 5pm;

CRS Center: Parque Buenos Aires;

CRS Sul: Guarapiranga Park;

CRS East: Parque do Carmo;

CRS West: Villa-Lobos Park;

CRS Southeast: Independence Park;

CRS North: Youth Park.

From Monday (27)

Megastations, drive-thrus and pharmacies: D1, D2 and DA vaccinations. Open from 8am to 5pm.

Basic Health Units (UBSs): D1, D2 and DA vaccination. Open from 7am to 7pm.

Integrated AMAs/UBSs: D1, D2 and DA vaccination. Open from 7am to 7pm.