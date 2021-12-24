Claro launches 5G network with 2.3 GHz in São Paulo and Brasília

Using the 2.3 GHz frequency in the Non-Standalone (NSA) standard, the sure activated your first 5G network after the auction held by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which took place in November. The connection is available in some areas of the cities of São Paulo (SP) and Brasília (DF).

The operator had been carrying out a series of tests with the fifth generation of mobile internet, but at this first moment it chose to use the format 5G NSA, which has the same infrastructure as the 4G and is already available. THE standalone pattern (SA), which allows you to enjoy the “pure” 5G, still depends on the release of the 3.5 GHz frequency.

THE 5G of Claro in São Paulo it starts with coverage in areas of Itaim and Vila Nova Conceição, where the first two compatible antennas were installed. According to the provider, the service should be expanded to the Marginal Pinheiros region in the first quarter of 2022.

Several cell phones compatible with 5G are on sale in Brazil.Source: Unsplash

In the federal capital, the novelty arrives in the Asa Norte region, which received the first antenna with the active 2.3 GHz frequency. In the coming days, tele customers in Brasília will also have access to the signal at some strategic points located in Asa Sul and in the Commercial Sector.

Speed ​​up to 700 Mbps

To have access to Claro’s 5G with a 2.3 GHz frequency, the user must have an active operator plan and a cell phone compatible with 5G in this range. According to the company, it is not necessary to change the package to use the new technology, just complying with the aforementioned requirements.

The operator also said that after activating the standard, phones capable of connecting via 5G can reach connection speed up to 700 Mbps in Brasília, even without having the 3.5 GHz spectrum at the moment. The speed measured in the capital of São Paulo was not informed.

It is worth remembering that both cities already had the 5G DSS launched by Claro previously, a standard also known for sharing the infrastructure with 4G. The next step should be the launch of the network in the 3.5 GHz frequency, which will make it possible to take advantage of the full potential of 5G.