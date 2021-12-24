Cláudia Gadelha gives a sincere outburst and explains the reason for her early retirement from MMA

Some top athletes find it difficult to understand the right time to retire. This, however, is not the case for Claudia Gadelha. Former challenger to the UFC straw belt (under 52.1kg.) and one of the pioneers of women’s MMA in Brazil, the Mossoro native surprised by announcing her early retirement from the sport last week. After the moment, the combatant spoke with exclusivity to SUPER FIGHTS and vented about the decision.

At 33, Claudinha retired from mixed martial arts in a prominent position in the straws. His last fight took place in November 2020.

Hard decision

Abandoning the sport that made her world famous was not easy for Gadelha. Even though she is certain that she is making the right decision, the Brazilian spoke about the difficulties of quitting.

“It’s a very difficult decision in any athlete’s life, a very difficult transition. It’s delicate. We see many athletes going past the point, sometimes not performing as before. It went beyond the physical, mental point. I never wanted to be one of those athletes. I always tried to pay close attention to how I behaved in training and in the octagon. I was not happy with my latest performances. (…) I couldn’t connect with coaches, training, getting hurt a lot”, he said.

Rare Injury in MMA

In addition to prioritizing her well-being outside the Octagon, Cláudia also revealed another delicate reason to position herself in favor of retirement. The Mossoroense confessed to having suffered a rare injury in MMA, and explained the condition.

“Last year, I suffered an injury that is not well known in Brazil. In the United States, football players have this injury a lot. (…) It was a brain injury. I had a concussion and the symptoms persisted for a long time. It’s a post-concussion syndrome. Lots of headache, nausea, vomiting, emotional issues. I was seriously injured and it took a long time. Two months ago, I was released by the UFC doctors, by the Athletic Commission, I started training, but I didn’t have the same motivation. The blows to the head started to scare me in a way that I don’t think is worth it to me anymore. I’ve been training since I was a kid, I started fighting MMA at 18. I’m young, but I’ve had a long career. I don’t want to prolong injuries to my body or my head. I’m ready for the next step”, she revealed.

from the octagon to the office

Determined to give up her gloves for good, Gadelha is excited for the next step in her life. The Brazilian leaves the octagon, but will continue working with the UFC. Satisfied, the athlete spoke about her new role.

“I am very happy with the opportunity. Last year, I helped a lot of friends who fight in the UFC, but didn’t have much direction to do. I live in (Las) Vegas for six years. As soon as the UFC Performance Institute opened, I was already in there, using the services, understanding how it worked, improving my performance, understanding the science behind the sport. This gave me a very strong body and physical awareness. I started to be happier helping the athletes who were there than going there to perform. I have a lot of that, of helping people. When the injury issue came up, when Dana (White) called me and said he had other possibilities, the first thing I thought was: I want to help the guys in Brazil. On the performance and entertainment side. It was kind of my decision. The UFC sat down with the team and they wrote a role for me. I was given the title of ‘Director of Athlete Development’. I will work directly with the Rodrigo Minotauro doing several projects to develop the performance of athletes in Brazil”, he explained.

Athlete’s History

Challenger to the UFC straw belt in 2016, Claudinha Gadelha leaves MMA at 33 years old, with 23 fights disputed. Over her 13-year career, the Brazilian had 18 wins and five losses.