Closed with Jorge Braga: Botafogo fans launch campaign in support of the club’s CEO

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago Sports Comments Off on Closed with Jorge Braga: Botafogo fans launch campaign in support of the club’s CEO 0 Views

THE Botafogo, under the support of the XP Bank, received a proposal from investors for the SAF (Football Corporation) and is close to being sold. However, according to the website “Ge”, the negotiation that is underway came at a time of political differences within the club. With this, the fans alvinegra launched the campaign “#ClosedComJorgeBraga” on social networks in support of the club’s CEO, Jorge Braga.

Jorge Braga, together with the president Durcesio Mello and Banco XP, leads negotiations with investors for the club. The proposal, which arrived this Monday, pleased Botafogo and a counterproposal will be made. What is known about investors is that they are strategic, know and operate football.

The project of Botafogo S/A is not from now. The planning has already been led by others, but there was no conclusion. The last one, passed through the hands of Gustavo Magalhães, but there was no continuity. After that, XP gained exclusivity for the investor search.

The former president of Botafogo, Carlos Augusto Montenegro, is a supporter of the proposal by Gustavo Magalhães, which was brought to XP in November, but was not approved. Montenegro, in audios and messages in groups, came to criticize the ongoing project and XP’s exclusivity in leading the negotiations.

This Thursday night, the Botafogo fans launched a campaign on social networks not only in support of CEO Jorge Braga, but also in criticism of former president Montenegro. The hashtag created came to be among the five most commented subjects on Twitter in Brazil.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Benfica is bothered by ‘humiliation’, he will hold a meeting, and Jesus can leave in the next few days, says the newspaper

eagles were run over by rival Porto in the derby and said goodbye to the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved