Cod like you’ve never seen: fish head, which doesn’t reach Brazil, is a delicacy in Portugal

Let’s go by parts, which are not few. That the price of cod is salty, there is no doubt. Was always. But the fish that is the face of Christmas has not gone up as much compared to other meats — in the Zona Sul market, for example, a kilo of prime cod loin costs around R$ 150, while the clean filet mignon is R$ 140 The difference was already bigger.

That said, diving is now another, in the depths of this fish that can live up to 25 years, reaches 2 meters, only likes icy waters and goes by the scientific name of Gadus morhua. Cod is, in fact, the name given by the Portuguese to the technique of salting and drying fish, which the Norwegians call klippfisk. Gadus mohrua is the “head” of the large family of gadídeos, which has more than 200 varieties, many present on the Brazilian market since 1842 when, many times, dried fish was exchanged for sacks of coffee.

And since we are talking about the “head” of cod, a folklore among Brazilians who have never seen it here, the so-called whose is widely consumed in Africa and at good Portuguese tables.

— We call it “cod face”. Desalgada, it is a delight for lovers of good cuisine, who cook or bake in the oven or on the charcoal grill — teaches Portuguese chef Diogo Rocha, from Mesa de Lemos, a Michelin-star restaurant in Dão.

From fish, practically everything is used. From the liver, the oil is extracted. The roe is cured and becomes botarga; the cheeks, much appreciated, go through brine and are included in the tavern menus. Tongue is another delicacy. In fact, it’s not the tongue itself: it’s small muscles in the fish’s jaw.

—We also use the belly, which is named after the sames or samos, and it’s great for feijoada with white beans. We have a typical dish called chora do mar, made with elbow pasta, cod tongues, tomato soup and cilantro. Cod cheeks are very sensitive and quick to cook. I like to compare them to scallops — completes the chef.

There are also many options for preparation.

— We usually say that, to get married, you have to know how to make 365 cod recipes — says Norwegian Oystein Valanes, a professional fisherman from Gadus Morhua and who has lived in Rio for five years.

Norwegian salt cod: Brazil is the second most important market in the country, the main producer Photo: RAWSTUDIO / Agência O Globo

Brazil is the second most important market in Norway, the main producer. More than 20 thousand tons are shipped here annually, mainly at Easter and Christmas. In addition to being tasty, it is healthy: it has a low fat content, it is a source of protein, calcium, iron, omega 3 and does not contain any artificial preservatives. Just salt.

To desalt, Rocha says that the secret is to put the fish in cold water (between 3° and 4°C), which must be changed every six hours. More advice from the chef: never freeze the pieces before desalting; when buying, brush it with oil (to prevent it from drying out) and place it in a closed jar in the refrigerator.

As for the cuts, cod is sold in loins, medium or thin slices, flaps or badanas, migas (preceding the tail) and the tail. Indeed; the closer to the tail, the cheaper. Around here, we find mohrua, saithe, ling and zarbo. In addition to Norway, the biggest suppliers are Iceland, Portugal, Spain, France and Canada. And there is already a new version on the market: polocki cod, which arrives from China.