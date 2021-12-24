Coldplay will release their latest new songs in 2025, announces vocalist

Coldplay will stop producing new music after 2025.

The information was announced by the group’s vocalist, Chris Martin, in an interview with BBC Radio 2 anchor Jo Whiley.

“Our last album is out in 2025 and after that I think we’re just going to be touring,” Martin said in an interview trailer released late this Wednesday night.

“Maybe we’ll do some collaborations [com outros artistas], but Coldplay’s catalog, so to speak, ends [em 2025]”, he adds.

The complete conversation should air on British radio at 4 pm, Brasília time, this Thursday (23).

12 albums goal

In October, during another interview with the music magazine NME, Chris Martin had already revealed that the band would produce only 12 albums throughout their career.

But the revelation made in the interview with Jo Whiley is the first time a deadline has emerged in this discussion.

“We are going to make 12 albums. Because it takes a lot of effort in the process of producing them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s really intense too. I think, because I know the challenge is finite, making music doesn’t seem difficult,” he said.

Coldplay have so far released nine studio albums – their latest production, “Music of the Spheres,” debuted on platforms on October 15th of this year.

If the 12-album forecast is upheld, the band would need to get into a production-intensive pace to deliver three albums in about four years.

Show in Brazil in 2022

Coldplay is among the bands planned for the next edition of Rock in Rio, next year.

The band should close the attractions of the World Stage on September 10th, with the presentation of the tour of the last album.

“It’s official! Coldplay is coming! Ready to make Cidade do Rock our own universe?” says the official profile of the festival, referring to the band’s latest single, “My Universe”.

Coldplay has already played in the 2011 edition of the festival, on the same night as bands like Maroon 5, Maná and Skank.

Remember Coldplay’s discography

  • 1 in 9

    Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin revealed that the last album should come out in 2025. With nine albums in the bag, the British group’s debut was “Parachutes” in 2000.

    Credit: Coldplay / Warner Music / Reproduction

  • two in 9

    “A Rush of Blood to the Head” was the second album. Released in 2002, the production features the singles “In My Place” and “The Scientist”.

    Credit: Coldplay / Warner Music / Reproduction

  • 3 in 9

    Coldplay’s third album came out in 2005. “X&Y” deepened the band’s electronic music influences. The single “Fix You” would become a huge hit for the band.

    Credit: Coldplay / Warner Music / Reproduction

  • 4 in 9

    Released in 2008, “Viva la Vida” was one of the band’s biggest hits. The production earned the Grammy for “Best Rock Album” of 2009.

    Credit: Coldplay / Warner Music / Reproduction

  • 5 in 9

    “Mylo Xyloto” was released in 2011. The album became the best-selling album in 17 countries.

    Credit: Coldplay / Warner Music / Reproduction

  • 6 in 9

    In 2014, Coldplay released their sixth studio album. “Ghost Stories” was successful for the hit “A Sky Full of Stars”.

    Credit: Coldplay / Warner Music / Reproduction

  • 7 in 9

    “A Head Full of Dreams” was released in 2015. This release featured collaborations with Beyoncé, Noel Gallagher, Tove Lo, Khatia Buniatishvili and Merry Clayton.

    Credit: Coldplay / Warner Music / Reproduction

  • 8 in 9

    Eighth album, “Everyday Life” arrived in 2019. It was recorded between 2018 and 2019 with songs that were not used at the time of recording Viva la Vida in 2007/08.

    Credit: Coldplay / Warner Music / Reproduction

  • 9 in 9

    “Music of the Spheres”, the ninth studio album, was released in October 2021. The album features the hit “My Universe”, partnered with the Korean BTS which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 list.

    Credit: Coldplay / Warner Music / Reproduction

