Coldplay will release their latest new songs in 2025, announces vocalist

Coldplay will stop producing new music after 2025.

The information was announced by the group’s vocalist, Chris Martin, in an interview with BBC Radio 2 anchor Jo Whiley.

“Our last album is out in 2025 and after that I think we’re just going to be touring,” Martin said in an interview trailer released late this Wednesday night.

“Maybe we’ll do some collaborations [com outros artistas], but Coldplay’s catalog, so to speak, ends [em 2025]”, he adds.

The complete conversation should air on British radio at 4 pm, Brasília time, this Thursday (23).

12 albums goal

In October, during another interview with the music magazine NME, Chris Martin had already revealed that the band would produce only 12 albums throughout their career.

But the revelation made in the interview with Jo Whiley is the first time a deadline has emerged in this discussion.

“We are going to make 12 albums. Because it takes a lot of effort in the process of producing them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s really intense too. I think, because I know the challenge is finite, making music doesn’t seem difficult,” he said.

Coldplay have so far released nine studio albums – their latest production, “Music of the Spheres,” debuted on platforms on October 15th of this year.

If the 12-album forecast is upheld, the band would need to get into a production-intensive pace to deliver three albums in about four years.

Show in Brazil in 2022

Coldplay is among the bands planned for the next edition of Rock in Rio, next year.

The band should close the attractions of the World Stage on September 10th, with the presentation of the tour of the last album.

“It’s official! Coldplay is coming! Ready to make Cidade do Rock our own universe?” says the official profile of the festival, referring to the band’s latest single, “My Universe”.

Coldplay has already played in the 2011 edition of the festival, on the same night as bands like Maroon 5, Maná and Skank.

Remember Coldplay’s discography