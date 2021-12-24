Collision on BR-040 kills 23-year-old girl and leaves three injured in Minas Gerais

A 22-year-old passenger in the pickup truck reported that the driver of the car lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle spun on the lane (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure) A 23-year-old boy died in the late afternoon of this Thursday (12/23) after the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck on BR-040, near the Minas Gerais municipality of Conselheiro Lafaiete, in Campo das Vertentes. A 25-year-old woman, who was also in the car, and two men, who were in the other vehicle, were injured. The highway was closed in both directions, from 17:00 to 18:30, which resulted in a slowness of approximately 2 km.

According to the Fire Department, the 22-year-old passenger of the pickup truck reported that the driver of the car lost control of the steering wheel and then the car spun on the lane, invaded the counter and rear-ended in front of the other. vehicle. It was raining at the time of the accident.

With the impact of the crash, the driver of the car died instantly. His death was attested by a doctor at the Via 040 Concessionaire. The woman who accompanied him had minor injuries and was referred to the Hospital and Maternity Hospital So Jos, in the municipality, by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).

The 38-year-old truck driver and the passenger had facial trauma and abrasions on the body and were taken to the same hospital by a Fire Department rescue unit.

Experts from the Civil Police were on-site for the usual investigative steps.

The operation on the highway also had the support of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), which controlled traffic during the rescue work.