Colombian journalists unravel Flu’s opponent on Libertadores debut

Fluminense will face Millonarios, from Colombia, on their debut in the 2022 Libertadores. The games will take place in El Campín, at an altitude of 2,552m above sea level, on February 22nd, and in São Januário, on March 1st. The site ge spoke with three Colombian journalists to untangle the tricolor adversary: ​​Marden Devia and Antonio Cortes, both from RCN radio, and José Orlando Ascencio, from the daily El Tiempo.

Check out the evaluations of professionals from Colombia regarding the Millonarios team:

How does Millonarios play?

José Orlando Ascencio: “It’s a very offensive team, with two wingers, with a 9 shirt, which was Uribe (ex-Flamengo), but who left for Junior Barranquilla. But that keeps an idea almost always. The team has a player on the right-back, which is Román, who almost missed Boca Juniors, but had a health problem. There’s Daniel Ruiz, who is one of the wingers and had a lot of good results.

Marden Should: “THE Millonarios are a young team, which usually play in attack. Its characteristic is a 4-3-3 scheme. Defense with wings going to attack. Two central steering wheels, one organizer. Extreme young people with speed. And a front center. From this scheme, top scorer Uribe went to Junior Barranquilla, as did his second midfielder Giraldo”.

Antonio Cortes: “It’s a team that bets a lot in midfield, with Emerson Rodríguez, David Silva, a reference man on the team, and the young Emerson Rodríguez, David Silva. This semester, they gave good results and showed that they are the strongest part of the team, where football originates.

What are the strengths of the team?

José Orlando Ascencio: “The strong point is the attack. It’s a team that attacks a lot and attacks well. It comes out a lot on the sides, especially on the right side”.

Marden Should: “It’s an offensive team, which plays for the attack, but which lost the top scorer Uribe and is looking for another attacker.” It’s a team that plays forward, with wings and fast young people”.

Antonio Cortes: “The strong point of the team is the midfield, with Emerson Rodríguez, David Silva and Emerson Rodríguez, David Silva”.

And the weaknesses?

José Orlando Ascencio: “The weak point is the defense. But I think they managed to solve a weak point that was a goalkeeper. The team did not have a consolidated goalkeeper this year. But he hired Montero, who was Tolima’s starter and defends Colombia. Another point is that the team is a little unbalanced, as it has a lot of offensive vocation, it ends up suffering in defense”.

Marden Should: “Your weak point is defense. He doesn’t have much international experience.”

Antonio Cortes: “His weak point is the defensive scheme. We saw that they kept a lot of players, and players who made a lot of mistakes, mistakes that made the team stay out of the grand final. Major mistakes. Millonarios lost a lot for this reason and was left out of the Colombian final played between Deportivo Cali and Tolima”.

What is it like to play at El Campín?

José Orlando Ascencio: “It’s a very good stadium. Improved lighting, the lawn is in great condition. It is a functional and large stadium”.

Marden Should: “The stadium receives 35,000 people in the stands. It has good grass. It has a big field”.

Antonio Cortes: “El Campín is one of the best stadiums in Colombian football. I would say if it’s not the best it maintains the grass very well, its lighting is modern, which has just been changed. It has good drainage, good grass, an ideal stadium for any league, any game, even for Brazilians who are very fond of exchanging passes with the ball.

What is the coach’s playing style and how is his relationship with the club?

José Orlando Ascencio: “The coach is doing very well, he has the support of the direction. Reached the semifinals. They fought for classification. He renewed the contract for another two years, there is a long-term plan with him. For Colombian football, it’s a long time.

Marden Should: “The coach is Alberto Gamero, a good coach who works with youth divisions. He raised many players. He had a good campaign this season. He worked well without having the best payroll, without having been hired”.

Is the team looking for reinforcements or is it undergoing reformulation?

José Orlando Ascencio: “The team lost Giraldo and Uribe, the team’s scorer. Lost important players. He’s looking for a goalscorer. They are talking to Caicedo, from Tolima. They are looking for a central defender too. The team has no resources in these positions. The team is also looking for a recovery and a marking defensive midfielder.

Marden Should: The team lost Uribe and Giraldo to Junior. He is now looking for a top scorer who could be Caicedo, from Tolima, to continue. And he hired goalkeeper Montero, from Tolima.

Antonio Cortes: “The team is undergoing a makeover and will need to strengthen itself to try to pass a rival like Fluminense. The team is in the process of strengthening to try to dispute the Libertadores. So far, important players have left. Uribe, the team’s goalscorer. Giraldo, a recovery wheel, one of the best players.