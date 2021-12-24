Concerned about security, Boeing and Airbus warn the US about the implementation of 5G

Image: Delta Air Lines





Boeing and Airbus, the world’s largest manufacturers of commercial aircraft, sent a letter to the government of US President Joe Biden, requesting that the launch of the 5G service, scheduled for next month, be postponed.

David Calhoun, President and CEO of Boeing, and Jeffery Knittel, CEO of Airbus Americas, sent a communication to the Secretary of Transport Pete Buttigieg, in which they indicated that the deployment of the 5G service, which will begin to be implemented on January 5, could cause interference that may “affect the ability of the aircraft to operate safely”.

As our partner Aviacionline informs, the analysis of companies in the sector states that interference can affect hundreds of thousands of flights per year, causing delays, diversions and cancellations.

The specific problem would be due to possible interference between the aircraft’s radio altimeter (RA) and the signal from the 5G service provider’s towers. The RA is a piece of equipment installed in the vast majority of modern commercial aircraft that uses radar waves to analyze the height of the aircraft above the ground and is of vital importance for two absolutely critical systems: the GPWS (Ground Proximity Warning System or terrain proximity warning system), which alerts the crew if it is on a collision course with the surface; and the Autoland system, which allows automated landings under zero visibility conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is already investigating the situation, issued a regulation earlier this month that prohibits pilots from using the Autoland and some other systems while flying at low altitude in areas with 5G coverage.





The rule affects about 6,800 US registered aircraft and dozens of manufacturers. Due to the danger it posed to security, by labeling the orders “urgent” the FAA bypassed the usual process of requiring a public hearing before issuing a rule, proceeding to publish it immediately, without first listening to the public.

The CEOs of Boeing and Airbus Americas noted in the letter that they had developed a new proposal aimed at limiting the power of 5G transmissions near airports, asking Biden’s administration to work with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to adopt such a plan. Failure to do so, according to executives, would lead to “huge repercussions that would come at a time when our industry continues to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Read more:



