“Contract on the table”; Rueda advances and Santos is close to announcing two reinforcements for the fans

Conversations with midfielder and striker continue in a positive way and nuances of the negotiations come to light

O Peixe moves in the market and is very close to announcing two reinforcements in a single shot. This Thursday, Alvinegro Praiano was interested in hiring Clayson, a striker who played for Cuiabá in the 2021 season, however, he is linked to Bahia. This is another request from coach Carille, who led the player when he worked at Corinthians, between 2017 and 2019.

However, after being exposed the interest of Peixe, nuances of the negotiation with Bahia were revealed by journalist Ademir Quintino, Santos negotiates directly with Clayson’s staff, that is, the conversations do not go through Bahia and include a three-year contract.

Another negotiation that has already become public in the soccer market is the open transaction for Rodriguinho to play for Alvinegro next season. The midfielder is also linked to Bahia, however, he should not stay at the club that has just been relegated and will have budget difficulties due to the drop in revenue.

According to information provided by journalist Gabriela Arantes Brino, the negotiations face barriers in the salary issue, however, paths are being proposed and the player should follow the trend in lowering his order, since he has shown that such a measure is feasible on his part. Rodrinho is also requested by Carille and, like Clayson, he was coached by the current Santos coach, when he played for the Parque São Jorge team.