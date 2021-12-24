Cook changes McDonald’s for TikTok and earns R$57 thousand per month on the app – 12/23/2021

Maddison Peel, a 22-year-old American, worked until last year at a McDonald’s. Active on TikTok, she went viral with a video in which she roasted a chicken to the sound of a song by the singer Cardi B. So she decided to resign and turn the video app into her profession.

The choice proved to be correct from a financial point of view: at the fast food chain, Peel earned 12 dollars (BRL 68.55) an hour. Now, she earns, each month, values ​​between US$ 5,000 and US$ 10,000 (R$ 28.5 thousand and R$ 57.1 thousand).

In an interview with the website “Insider”, Maddison Peel says that he resigned from McDonald’s, where he had worked since he was 15, just a week after the chicken video went viral.

“I know this was not very responsible, but I saw a promising future in TikTok and had already had contact with several brands just with that video,” he said.

Her profile on TikTok has always been focused on cooking, so much so that the address is @MaddisonsKitchen – in Portuguese, “Maddison’s kitchen”. Today, it already has partnerships with brands such as the supermarket chain Walmart, the retail giant Kroger and the food multinational Heinz.

The jump to stardom

The video of Maddison Peel preparing his roast chicken has nearly 1 million likes. To the sound of “Up” by Cardi B, she simply shows you step by step how to roast your chicken, without giving too much detail about the quantity of ingredients or oven temperature.

In less than a minute, Peel films herself mixing some spices, slicing vegetables and stuffing the bird. The simple language, however, is one of the most famous assets of TikTokers (name given to those who work with the Chinese-origin application).

Here, the TikTok that made her famous:

In addition, the young woman told “Insider” that she does not have a college degree or even training in classic cuisine, in addition to her experience in the fast food chain. Still, his way of communicating seems to have found a loyal audience.

“You can create content about anything you’re passionate about. People can see it and then you can turn it into business, even if it’s overnight,” he says. Her profile description is as straight to the point as she is, relying only on the phrase “I like food”.

Today, she has 350,000 followers and 11.8 million likes for her videos on TikTok. The number of likes is important, since, in the app, you don’t just see videos of the people you follow. Having lots of likes helps show the algorithm that you have relevance on the platform.

How are Peel’s videos

The videos produced by Peel are simple and play a bit with pop culture. She made, for example, a cookie with a star drawn in the center, which refers to the series “Round 6”, from Netflix.

She also shows, in less than 15 seconds, what is the menu of a common day in her life as a “home chef”, as she calls herself.

In addition, just a quick look at your profile to see the amount of content sponsored by the most diverse brands that offer their products for Peel to work with them in revenue. Some are more detailed and offer the viewer some idea of ​​how to proceed in the kitchen.

But still, most of its content is fast and straightforward, with no voiceover and no specific instructions, just music playing in the background while food is being prepared. It was with a video like that, after all, that she went viral for the first time.