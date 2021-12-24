Corinthians awaits response from Cavani and keeps Luis Suárez on the radar

Corinthians’ ambition to bring an international star to the Copa Libertadores 2022 dispute is still standing. The club has not yet received an answer from Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, but has signaled that it would be willing to offer an astronomical salary, compatible with European standards. If the Manchester United striker rejects Timon’s onslaught, his compatriot Luis Suárez appears as an option studied by the board.

In early December, right after securing a spot in the Copa Libertadores group stage, Corinthians contacted Edinson Cavani’s manager and informed him of their interest in having the striker for the 2022 season. Focused on Premier League play , the Uruguayan has not said yes or no to the onslaught of the Parque São Jorge club.

The delay for an answer is not a concern. After all, the Uruguayan’s contract in England runs until June 2022 and Libertadores for Corinthians only starts in April of next year. Timão understands that there is enough time to negotiate, give financial guarantees and try to convince Cavani to leave Europe and return to South American football.

To streamline the conversations, Corinthians signaled to the striker how much they would be willing to pay in salaries and gloves. According to sources heard by UOL Sport, the values ​​are very high and compatible with the European market. Alvinegro does not have the cash in cash, but it maintains conversations with potential investors so that, in the event of opening negotiations with Cavani, it may have a partner willing to make the hiring viable.

In exchange, the investing company would have its name stamped on Corinthians properties (space on the shirt, advertising boards, actions in Neo Química Arena and Parque São Jorge), insertion in the club’s media and projection in the national and international press. In addition, it would have Cavani himself as a poster boy for its products and/or services.

Another Uruguayan on the radar

Another name that appeals to Corinthians fans and also fits into the project designed by the board to impact the soccer market is that of the Uruguayan Luis Suárez. Currently at Atletico Madrid, Spain, the striker has a contract until June 2022 and has not yet made a decision about renewing with Colchoneros or looking for another team.

The Corinthians board contacted Suárez’s businessmen, but like Cavani, he did not receive a definitive answer about the striker’s desire to negotiate with Timão. The hiring of the South American star, however, would be more complicated since there is no desire for the athlete to return to South America at this time, at 34 years old.