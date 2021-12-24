Corinthians can offer two players to Atlético-MG to have Diego Costa in 2022; know details

Clube São Paulo aims to hire a strong striker for 2022

A new possibility has opened up for the Corinthians to hire Diego Costa.

THE Sports Gazette found that the negotiation may involve two other players: defender João Victor and left-back Lucas Piton.

In this way, the helm would maintain the posture of not paying any amount to pay the termination fine, and the Atlético-MG he would receive the compensation he does not give up.

The report did not have the information about who started the proposal, but confirmed that the idea that is currently being evaluated is as follows: Atlético-MG would receive 10% of João Victor’s economic rights and also 10% of Lucas Piton’s economic rights to release Diego Costa immediately, without the need for any cash payment.

The Minas Gerais leaders are discussing the alternative because they became aware of Diego Costa’s desire to transfer to Itaquera, despite having signed a contract until December 2022, with a guarantee of receiving around R$ 20 million over the next 12 months.

Currently, the helm holds 55% of the economic rights of João Victor and 100% of Lucas Piton.

The defender is 23 years old, two years older than the left flank. Both are highly rated in the market and are always highly sought after by clubs abroad.

Diego Costa, 33, was one of the center forwards offered to Corinthians in the midst of this public search by Alvinegro São Paulo for a new 9 shirt.

The name of the former Spanish national team player was approved internally, including by the partner who will assume the salary costs of the hiring and, therefore, he also needs to agree with the choice.

In addition to Diego Costa, Corinthians has also held conversations with representatives of Cavani and Suarez.