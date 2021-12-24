Corinthians has advanced negotiations to lend Marquinhos to Cuiab

Corinthians is close to defining the loan of attacking midfielder Marquinhos to Cuiabá. The information was provided by the GE and confirmed by my helm.

After surveys also by Juventude, the expectation is that the 24-year-old player will defend Cuiabá for a season, the same length of contract he still has with Corinthians. Sought by Sport, Marquinhos gave preference to a team that disputes Serie A in 2022.

The Corinthians fan is considered a good option to make up the Cuiabá squad after the departures of, for example, Clayson and Jonathan Cafú – names known by the Corinthians fans. Today, the Mato Grosso team has only Felipe Marques as a speed option on the sides.

After starting 2021 at Sport, Marquinhos returned to Corinthians during the Brazilian Championship to be another option for coach Sylvinho. The athlete, however, played in just 11 games and did not score any goals. As a result, he was unable to remain in the team.

Marquinhos graduated in the Corinthians youth categories and was champion of Copinha in 2017 – the same generation as Pedrinho. In 2018, he was loaned to Bragantino to gain experience. After that, Corinthians has already lent the player to Bangu, Ponte Preta and Sport. So, this must be the athlete’s fifth loan under contract with Timão.

