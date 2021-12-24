Corinthians lends Léo Santos to Ponte Preta, which will also keep Fessin in 2022 | corinthians

Corinthians lends Léo Santos to Ponte Preta, which will also keep Fessin in 2022 | corinthians

Corinthians loaned defender Léo Santos, 23, to Ponte Preta. He received some polls in this window, but Timon chose Ponte as his destination.

The information, published by “Gazeta Esportiva”, was confirmed by ge.

Léo Santos will join Fessin, who will also have his loan renewed at Macaca. The 22-year-old midfielder played 25 games in Serie B for the Campinas team, with four goals scored. The third player loaned by Timão was defensive midfielder Matheus Jesus, already announced by Macaca.

Defender Léo Santos did not play any game in the Brasileirão with coach Sylvinho. In 2021, he participated in three games, with 27 minutes added, in the first phase of Paulistão. He even played for the under-23 to win minutes in the second half.

In 2020, he spent several months treating knee injuries. In 2019, he worked for Fluminense.

In May of last year, Léo signed a renewal with Timão until the end of 2023. After moving up to the professional at the age of 17, in 2016, the boy has 44 games and one goal.

Corinthians currently has Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo as options for the defense. Strengthening the sector is one of Sylvinho’s priorities. Kanu, from Botafogo, became the club’s target.

