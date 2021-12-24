Corinthians quadruples its partner-fans and targets 100,000 in 2022; see updated numbers

Corinthians managed to quadruple the number of partner-fans throughout the 2021 season. my helm, is with almost 80,000 non-defaulters at the Fiel Torcedor.

The turnaround in the second half was quite significant, as Corinthians had only 18,000 defaulters in mid-May. It was also during this period that the official website of the Fiel Torcedor went down after an imbroglio between the club and IBM, responsible for the program’s system.

The return of the public to the stadiums after nearly 19 months of the new coronavirus pandemic and the reinforcements that arrived during the Brasileirão were the main causes for the recovery of the number of non-defaulters.

The board’s goal now is to surpass the mark of 100,000 fan partners in the first months of 2022. The directors believe that the goal can be achieved for three main reasons:

The expectation of a team that will be able to fight for the main titles of the season;

Arrival of players who identify with the crowd, such as Willian and Renato Augusto;

Back to the Copa Libertadores, which will boost the search for tickets.

It is worth remembering that most Corinthians fans will have to renew their annual fee in January. At Fiel Torcedor, in cash or in up to four installments, the supporter pays for his plan and is in compliance for 12 months. For more information about the plans, just access the Fiel Torcedor website.

