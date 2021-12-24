Corinthians receives ‘yes’ from Botafogo’s standout, says journalist; see what separates player from club

Defender is one of the highlights and leaders of Glorious

THE Corinthians is close to hitting one more reinforcement for 2022. Kanu, highlight of Botafogo. The information is from journalist Jorge Nicola.

The alviengro defender, revealed at the base of the Glorious, would have accepted the offer of the helm, which includes salary, contract time and gloves.

“All that’s missing is the signature of the president of Botafogo,” a director revealed to the journalist on his blog on Yahoo! Sports, referring to President Durcesio Mello.

With a contract until December 2022, the Rio de Janeiro club has already received the news that Kanu does not want to renew the contract. So, if you don’t make the sale, you can see the player leave for free.

Also according to the journalist, the São Paulo team plans to offer an amount of money, an athlete and forgive the debt that Botafogo has to BRL 1.6 million by the loans of Moses, Yago and Jean.

Defender Kanu was targeted by São Paulo in this transfer market Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Kanu’s arrival at Corinthians may make up for the departure of another defender. João Victor is in the crosshairs of Benfica and you can leave Parque São Jorge.

If he hits the São Paulo club, the defender will be Sylvinho’s second reinforcement for 2022. Previously, Alvinegro had announced the return of the defensive midfielder Paulinho.