Corinthians renews with under-20 midfielder Matheus Araújo until 2024 | corinthians

After stopping training with the squad that will play Copinha in January and considering a contract break, the 19-year-old midfielder saw negotiations for a new bond resume and conclude this Thursday. He will have a new three-year contract, until the end of 2024.

The midfielder had a contract with Corinthians until May 31 of next year and could already sign a pre-contract with any other team. After disagreements under the terms of the renewal, the player stopped going to training and received polls from clubs in Brazil and abroad.

1 of 1 Matheus Araújo at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Matheus Araújo at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Matheus Araújo was part of the Brazilian U-17 team that was world champion in 2019. He participated in the campaign with goalkeeper Matheus Donelli, now in professional.

The midfielder made his debut in an official game in Paulistão, against Novorizontino, still under the command of Vagner Mancini, but later returned to base.

Matheus was already seen as a certain embezzlement in the list of 30 names that the club entered in the competition. If a hit occurs, he will be reinstated to coach Diogo Siston’s squad.

