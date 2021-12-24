Corinthians seeks to unseat Barça and offers higher salary to Cavani

Credit: Disclosure – Manchester United

Even with Cavani in the crosshairs of Barcelona, ​​Corinthians remains interested in unseating the Catalan team. According to the newspaper “Sport”, Timão presented an offer to hire the striker, indicating the terms to Walter Guglielmone, brother and manager of the player. Thus, the daily guarantees that Alvinegro financially surpassed the offer of the Spanish team in relation to the athlete’s earnings.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona would pay 3.5 million euros (BRL 22.4 million) and another 1 million euros (BRL 6.4 million) in variables in the first six months of the contract. In the following season, Cavani would pocket 4 million euros (BRL 25.8 million) and another 1.5 million (BRL 9.6 million) for goals accomplished. In this way, Uruguayan maturities, without bonuses, would be around R$ 3.6 million per month, decreasing to R$ 2 million per month as of June 2022. Now, the expectation is based on a response in early January .

🚨 We count on @JijantesFC La propuesta to Cavani del Barça de año y medio There is a record of 3.5M + 1 in variables in performance function The next: 4M + 1.5 in variable by yield and bonds#jijantesfc #mercato pic.twitter.com/N0iAf3lBJQ — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) December 16, 2021

Given the scenario, Corinthians, which has already closed with Paulinho, would be willing to pay the highest salary in Brazilian football to Cavani. Being able to sign a pre-contract next month, the center forward spoke of his gratitude to Manchester United, which may release him soon.

“I was lucky to have been in Manchester for a season, but without the crowd on the field. So I couldn’t enjoy this experience together with them, but I also really appreciate their kindness to me. I appreciate all the affection that the club’s fans show me. I hope December is really positive for all of us and then we can see what happens later.” told the club media.

