Corinthians sends loan from defender Léo Santos to Ponte Preta

Corinthians sent Léo Santos’ loan to Ponte Preta this Thursday afternoon. Only signatures remain for the agreement to be formalized.

Vasco, Guarani and Operário also showed interest in having the player, but Ponte came out ahead.

In the negotiation, it was decided that the 23-year-old defender will defend Macaca until the end of the 2022 season, when the team will compete in the Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Série B of the Campeonato Brasileiro.

Léo Santos welcomed the opportunity to defend a team that intends to reach the knockout stage in the main State in the country, in addition to seeking access to the national elite.

The beque has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023 and hopes that the 2022 season will symbolize his return to the best moment of his career and put him in a position to return to Timão the following year, or even arouse the interest of big clubs in Brazil .

After spending more than two years without playing due to three serious injuries, the defender wants to gain pace, show service and gain confidence.

Despite still being very young, Léo Santos was promoted to Corinthians professionals in 2016, came to be a starter and accumulated 38 games for Timão, with a goal scored. He also defended Fluminense on loan in 2019.

In the last edition of the Campeonato Paulista, Léo Santos entered the field in the final minutes of matches against Ituano, Santos and Novorizontino.

Leave your comment