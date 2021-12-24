Corinthians sends Richard out, but will keep rights linked to the player; know details

Corinthians is close to consummating an agreement to transfer Richard to Ceará.

The defensive midfielder has a contract with Timão until the end of 2022, that is, the January window is the last that the São Paulo club has to be able to negotiate the athlete before he gains the right to sign any pre-contract to get out for free.

THE Sports Gazette found that Corinthians intends to keep half of the economic rights it holds over Richard.

In 2019, Timão acquired 70% at a cost of R$ 10.4 million. To terminate the contract now, the club does not give up keeping at least 35%.

The report had no confirmation of who owns the remaining 30%, but found that half of that part will also be passed on to Vozão.

If there is consensus, the agreement on Richard’s rights will look like this:

Ceará: 50%

Corinthians: 35%

Unidentified investor: 15%

The contract that the 27-year-old player will sign with Vozão will have a three-year term.

Corinthians, therefore, believes that it can recover its investment without having to renew the bond with the player.

In June 2020, Timão received 500,000 euros, around R$ 3 million, by loaning the steering wheel to Athletico-PR on a loan.

Now, Richard will have three more seasons ahead of him in which he can earn new revenue for Corinthians with a negotiation. In addition, alvinegro will save a year of salary expenses.

