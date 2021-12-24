Coritiba S/A: partners approve change in football model for club-company | coritiba

The members of Coritiba approved the transition of the management model to the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) this Thursday. Voting took place online, between 10 am and 2 pm.

With the participation of 4,099 members, 95.47% of them voted positively for the change. The club had 11,335 members eligible to vote.

Yea : 3,902

: 3,902 No : 185

: 185 White : 5

: 5 Null: 7

The club broadcast the General Assembly on its official club channel on Youtube. The president of the Thigh Deliberative Council, Jamil Ibrahim Tawil Filho, released the result.

With the approval, Coritiba will adopt three steps: debt treatment and settlement, excellent management structure and corporate governance. Internally, management does not believe in finding an investor before 2023.

Currently, most football teams are characterized as non-profit entities. Now, Sociedade Anônima do Futebol will enable the transition to the club-company model.

Last month, the alviverde board had been making statements about the need to change the way the club is managed. According to the president of Coxa, Juarez Moraes e Silva, “it is the only way to put Coritiba on another level”.

“At an assembly held this Thursday (23) the white-thigh member, able to vote, authorized the Administrative Council of the Coritiba Foot Ball Club to form the Anonymous Society of Football (SAF).

Clube alviverde will now start the bureaucratic procedures for the constitution of this new company. The result of the Extraordinary General Meeting of partners was fundamental for the Coritiba can be prepared for the benefits that the SAF Law brings, especially in relation to:

– Safe and efficient mechanisms to face the club’s historic debt;

– The best governance and sustainability models for management;

– And fundraising in the short, medium and long term.

It is important to remind the thigh-white fan partner that the approval of the SAF ensures the maintenance of the history and image of the Coritiba Foot Ball Club, ensuring that the club continues to be the guardian of issues such as symbols, emblems, colors, shirts and other inseparable elements of its tradition, while any and all changes in this regard can only occur with the approval of the Club as an association.

Based on the definitions, together with the Club’s internal statutory structures and valuing transparency in the relationship with its fans and with the market, the Coritiba in due course it will announce the next steps regarding the implementation of the SAF.

With the result, the Administrative Council of the Coritiba Foot Ball Club thanks the supporter partner for the participation and trust in this very important moment in the Club’s history, demonstrating the understanding that the Coritiba and what are the necessary decisions for its modernization and restructuring.

Board of Directors”.