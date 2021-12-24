Cormier harshly criticizes Woodley about the veteran’s ‘good mood’ in a youtuber loss

Former UFC champion and now commentator, Daniel Cormier doesn’t like the way Tyron Woodley has been dealing with his hard loss to Jake Paul. In an interview with ‘ESPN‘, DC sent a message straight to the former owner of the Ultimate’s welterweight belt (under 77kg.), criticizing his attitudes after being harshly punished by the young digital influencer in boxing.

“Tyron Woodley he’s my boy, but that wasn’t good. It was a bad impression. Do you know what’s worse? The ‘after’. I don’t know what Tyron Woodley was doing on social media. He published the knockout, made a statement about it. It’s like Jake Paul is beating these guys up and they’re making fun of themselves,” Cormier said.

Last weekend, Woodley shared the ring with Jake for the second time in season 2021. In the first date, youtuber got the better of him, passing the veteran in the judges’ decision.

The second clash turned out to be different. Substitute for the injured Tommy Fury in the match, Woodley ended up suffering a humiliating defeat, being brutally knocked out in the sixth round.

With the victory, Paul reached the mark of five victories in boxing. In addition to the achievement, YouTuber celebrates the fact that he has knocked out all the opponents he has fought.