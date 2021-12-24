councilors approve allowance of BRL 1,210 for health professionals in Serra

Last Wednesday (22), the City Council of Serra approved the Bill (No. 432/2021) – sent by Mayor Sergio Vidigal (PDT) – which grants extraordinary bonuses to health workers who worked in combat to coronavirus in the city. The salary bonus is R$1,210 and will be credited to the payroll later this month of December.

The bill was appreciated by the House of Laws and approved unanimously, that is, all parliamentarians were in favor. Now, the text returns to Mayor Sergio Vidigal for sanction. From this moment on, the Municipality will make the payment to the Health Department servers.

The head of the municipal Executive stated that the allowance is a way of rewarding public servants for their year of work. “All servers need to be recognized equally. The increase in the food ticket is a definite benefit for the servers”, highlighted Vidigal.

The president of the Chamber of Serra, Rodrigo Caldeira, said that the salary bonus is a benefit that health workers deserve. “I want to express my happiness at this moment, as these warriors had a heavy confrontation and deserve this bonus”, he said.

It is noteworthy that, on December 17th, Vidigal announced allowance for all 13 thousand servers in Serra, regardless of which area the professional is. However, only those working in Health will receive in December; the others will have the additional deposit deposited in their accounts in January.

This is due to Federal Complementary Law No. 173/2020 which prohibits, until December 31, 2021, the granting of adjustment to the category on behalf of Covid-19, except for Health workers.

The Bill granting the allowance will be sent to the Serra City Council in the first days of 2022. In case of immediate approval, a supplementary sheet will be generated to pay the servers in the first half of January.

Salary readjustment and ticket increase

The mayor of Serra also granted an increase in the servants’ meal ticket; the benefit goes from the current R$350 to R$525. In addition, it announced a salary readjustment for all municipal employees in the first months of 2022.

“We stayed for two years, due to the complementary law 173/2020, without being able to adjust the salaries to the servers. Of course, maybe we won’t be able to make up for all the losses; also because inflation, especially this year, should reach the double digits”, he explained.

Vidigal also said that the investment to honor the civil servants’ allowance is in the order of R$ 16.7 million. The amount destined to increase the ticket is around R$ 20 million per year.