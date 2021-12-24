Covid-19 contagions soar on Christmas Eve – News

Covid-19 contagions continue at a high worldwide on Christmas Eve, a consequence of the rapid spread of Ômicron variant, which motivated Spain and Greece to impose again the mandatory use of the mask in the streets from this Friday (24).

In his Christmas speech, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appeal to his fellow countrymen to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, after the country surpassed 100,000 new cases in 24 hours in the last two days. .

For Christmas, “there is always something wonderful you can give to your family and the entire country. […] get vaccinated, either with the first, second or booster dose”, he says in the message that will be broadcast this Friday.

In the region of Catalonia, Spain, authorities resumed the curfew from 1 am to 6 am and limited meetings to a maximum of ten people before the Christmas festivities.

Greece determined the use of masks in closed and open places from this Friday until the 2nd of January. “There is a lot of movement during the holiday season, and the crowds gather in the open,” said Health Minister Thanos Plevris.

The Italian government also intends to resume the mandatory use of masks in open places, but has not released the date on which the measure will take effect.

In the United States, where the Ômicron variant is dominant, 265,770 new cases were registered last Thursday (23), but the balance did not deter millions of citizens from traveling to celebrate Christmas and the end of the year with their families.

More than 109 million people must travel by plane, train or car between December 23 and January 2 in the country, a number 34% higher than last year.

The displacements are accompanied by an apparent increase in the pace of vaccination, especially of booster doses – the country applied 1.3 million of these doses in the last 24 hours.

“The best gift they can get is a booster shot,” tweeted Cyrus Shahpar, White House director for Covid-19 data.

Mandatory vaccine in Ecuador

Ecuador has made vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for its population from 5 years of age onwards because of the Ômicron variant, being the first country in the world to announce the measure.

In Ecuador, 69% of the 17.7 million inhabitants have a complete vaccination schedule.

Chile, with more than 86% of the population fully vaccinated, announced that it will apply a fourth dose of the anti-Covid immunizing agent starting in February, starting with the most vulnerable groups.

And the number of available vaccines increased on Thursday with the World Health Organization’s approval of the first drug produced in Latin America, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured jointly by Argentina’s mAbxience and Mexico’s Laboratórios Liomont.

Studies in South Africa, Scotland and England show that Ômicron has a lower risk of hospitalization than the Delta variant.

According to the British health agency, people infected with the new strain are 50% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized.

Scientists, however, urge caution. Although Ômicron infection is less virulent, the strain, because of its faster spread, can affect more people, which would cause, in absolute terms, the number of hospitalized and dead to increase at a rate that would cause the collapse of the system. health.

Embellishments, Lights and Masks: 2021 Christmas Scenes Around the World