Covid-19: Germany confirms first patient death with Ômicron variant

BERLIN – Germany confirmed on Thursday the first death of a patient infected with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. The victim was between 60 and 79 years old, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the federal agency for infectious diseases in the country.

The German government registered 810 new cases linked to the strain, bringing the total to 3,198. The number may be higher, since only positive cases that have undergone genetic sequencing are counted.

Fearing the spread of the disease in the country, Germany announced on Tuesday new restrictive measures for the holiday season, limiting meetings to 10 people. In the case of private meetings with unvaccinated people, this limit drops to two guests, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The presence of the public at major sporting events will be banned from December 28th. Nightclubs will also be closed across the country — a measure that some regions most affected by the pandemic, such as Bavaria, had already adopted.

“This is not the time to celebrate parties and nights with a lot of people,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz, assuring that “the fifth wave is already underway.” — The number of infections will increase enormously in the coming weeks, we must prepare now.

The first death of the planet related to the new variant was registered in the United Kingdom, on the 13th of December. Preliminary information indicates that Ômicron causes milder symptoms, unlike previous forms of the virus, but it would be more transmissible and would have a greater vaccine escape.