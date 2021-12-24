Covid in Space? Virus Protein Will Be Tested Off Earth

It is not just space tourism that is advancing rapidly. The pharmaceutical industry is also already embarking on this new era of bold explorations. And an important step is taking place this week in the sector: a protein from the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes covid-19, is being taken into space for an unprecedented experiment, led by Brazilian researchers.

The material hitched a ride on the Dragon spacecraft aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the SpaceX company, which took off at 5 am this Tuesday (21), at the NASA Kennedy Space Center launch complex in Florida (USA).

The final destination of the experiment, which consists of crystallizing proteins in space, is Kibo, the Japanese module of the International Space Station (ISS).

The pharmaceutical industry’s bet on the study is that the crystallization in the space station’s microgravity environment could accelerate the development of drugs that reduce the replication of the virus.

The project is a partnership between the Brazilian pharmaceutical company Cimed, the country’s third largest generic drug manufacturer, the National Center for Research in Energy and Materials (CNPEM), linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, and the logistics company Airvantis.

The initiative was named Cimed X and also has the participation of Japanese companies and Jaxa, Japan’s space agency.

Covid-19 virus experiments

The main advantage of tests carried out in a microgravity environment is to improve the quality of experimental data, says Daniela Trivella, a researcher at CNPEM.

“In the case of crystallization, which the Sars-Cov-2 protein samples will undergo, if the crystals form, they may have a higher quality than those produced on Earth”, he completes.

According to pharmacist Patrícia Lazzarotto, representative of the Scientific Committee of the project, in the environment of microgravity, some of the phenomena that hinder this crystallization are canceled or reduced. In other words, the sample acquires a more ideal format to be viewed and analyzed later.

The proteins will be packaged in tubes with diameters of a strand of hair and installed in a device that allows an astronaut to mix the solution containing the target proteins with a crystallizing liquid.

“After mixing, the crystallization process of the proteins takes place, which will later return to Earth”, highlights the space systems engineer Lucas Fonseca, founder and CEO of Airvantis, responsible for space logistics.

In the case of the Brazilian experiment, it will all be executed within the Japanese module under the responsibility of the Japanese Space Agency (Jaxa, its acronym in English).

A Japanese astronaut will handle the experiment, which takes place in a few hours, but as the material depends on a vehicle for its return, it may have to wait in space for more than three months before returning to Earth.

back to the house

Japanese ISS module will receive samples for testing Image: Reproduction

If all goes well in space, as soon as they return to Earth, the crystals will be analyzed at Sirius, the CNPEM particle accelerator in Campinas (SP), which allows the generation of three-dimensional images of proteins with atomic resolution.

With this, it is possible to see and analyze the protein, which is a very small molecule, approximately 50 times smaller than the virus, highlights researcher Trivella. “By understanding the structure of proteins, we will be able, for example, to investigate their mechanisms of action and their interactions with other molecules.”

As in space, the Earth phase of the experiment is also quite fast. “It takes less than three minutes,” he says. Then, according to her, there is a whole stage of data processing and validation, reconstruction of the protein structure and analysis, which can take much longer.

“Processing takes from a few hours to a few days. The analysis of the protein’s structure can take several months. It is at this stage that we reveal details that may indicate the function of this molecule for the virus or for the development of the disease”, he completes.

From there, derived studies can be carried out, with new experiments and computational approaches, explains the researcher. She also points out that although, in the future, the results of the current research may contribute to the development of new drugs, this stage is not part of the project.

“The knowledge generated in this experiment should be published and disseminated to the scientific community, since, until now, the three-dimensional structure of this protein at the molecular level is unknown.”

Can it go wrong?

Even if the crystallization of proteins from Sars-Cov-2 does not occur, we will also have some kind of result, guarantee the researchers of the Scientific Committee of Cimed X.

“In science, the expected result is not always what happens and this, in itself, is already an answer to a question and also the opening for raising new questions”, says pharmaceutical Lazzarotto, from the committee.

“We always learn, and with this we improve the scientific method itself to allow experiments that were previously impossible”, he adds.

In June 2022, another three covid-19 protein samples will be sent to the International Space Station from Kazakhstan. The idea is precisely to learn from the possible mistakes of a first flight and improve the experiment.

Anyway, the group of researchers emphasizes that if crystallization is not successful in space, it will continue to be attempted by conventional methods, combining new analysis techniques based on synchrotron light at the Sirius accelerator.

In addition to Patrícia Lazzarotto, members of the scientific committee responsible for the Cimed X project are Douglas Galante, PhD in Astronomy, and Thaís Russomano, a physician specializing in Space Medicine.

space studies

In addition to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, other proteins will be studied in space Image: Disclosure

Even without the forecast for the development of drugs against covid-19 in the first phase of the project, pharmaceutical company Cimed announced that it will invest in studies in space, part of R$ 300 million destined for research.

The spatial study with protein samples from Sars-Cov-2 is unprecedented and led by Brazilian institutions. But crystallizing proteins in space isn’t exactly new. The technique has been used for over 20 years.

According to information from the Scientific Committee of Cimed X, crystallization was discovered about 150 years ago, and the method was first developed in the late 19th century.

The first experiments to crystallize proteins in microgravity were carried out in rockets and then in space shuttles in the 1980s.

Advances in laboratory techniques combined with robotics have made possible an income that was not possible 25 years ago. Another leap came with the installation of structures for crystallization on the International Space Station (ISS).

According to Cimed X researchers, there are several successful cases of application of microgravity technology in the area of ​​proteins, both in Brazil and abroad.

Another ongoing investigation in space, for example, studies the enzyme tryptophan synthase, which is not found in the human body but is important for the growth of bacteria. The research could help scientists develop inhibitors to control the contamination by salmonella, which affects more than 94 million people worldwide each year.

Aspartate aminotransferase, a human enzyme used as a biomarker for liver and heart disease, is also being investigated above Earth’s orbit. According to researchers, results could help develop compounds to monitor patients undergoing treatments for diseases that affect these organs.

In oncology, researchers plan to use microgravity to crystallize a membrane protein that plays an important role in tumor development and cancer cell survival. The results may help to improve existing treatments, against breast cancer, for example, and also to develop new therapies.