Cruise: Luxembourg has an uncertain destination – Supersports

Vanderlei Luxemburgo likes autonomy to work in the assembly of the group, which he shouldn’t have under Ronaldo’s direction (photo: Ramon Lisbon/EM/DA Press – 16/9/21) The first actions of Ronaldo and his group in charge of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube – Sociedade Annima do Futebol (SAF) should continue to cause great repercussions. Yesterday, the club officially announced that Alexandre Mattos will not be the company’s Football Director, as intended by the sports entity chaired by Srgio Santos Rodrigues. On the other hand, he paid R$ 600,000 to Brusque for the hiring of forward Edu, a deal that had been agreed upon before the former player took control of the Fox football.

“Cruzeiro is going through an important transition process aimed at reorganizing the membership club for SAF. In this sense, to give autonomy to the strategic work that is starting, Alexandre Mattos, a professional who negotiated with the club, will not be with us on this journey”, justified Cruzeiro, through social networks.

The doubt now is whether coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will continue. Even because, he has already said that he likes to work autonomously, having the Football director as his work partner, not as the boss – which should not be the case in the organizational chart being prepared by those who took over 90% of the shares of the corporation.

The tendency is for former defender Paulo Andr to become a kind of football vice president, with another executive right below him. Only then does the figure of the coach come in, be it Luxembourg (which had its contract renewal announced at the end of November) or another professional.

When it comes to hiring, Edu is the only guaranteed name. At 28, he was the top scorer in Serie B of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, with 17 goals in 33 games, and the expectation that he will repeat his good performance with the celestial shirt. The forward passed through the bases of Vasco and Botafogo, but only now managed to stand out in his career. Before Brusque, in which he had two spells, he played for the cariocas Boavista, So Gonalo, Itabora, Portuguesa and Nova Iguau, in addition to Tubaro-SC.

Cruzeiro has also announced goalkeeper Jalson (formerly Palmeiras); right-back Par (formerly Santos); defenders Maicon (ex-Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabia) and Sydney (ex-Betis ESP); and midfielders Filipe Machado (ex-Grmio), Fernando Neto (ex-Vitria), Pedro Castro (ex-Botafogo) and Joo Paulo (ex-Atltico-GO). All these negotiations had the participation of Alexandre Mattos and now depend on confirmation by SAF.

“One hundred percent of the players already announced by Cruzeiro came to trust me. But everyone already has a signed contract. And about what was in progress, there were still one or two situations”, said Mattos to the Superesportes portal.

ADMINISTRATION

The arrival of the new member will change a lot at the club. Football Department employees must be replaced, even those with many years of service. The administrations of Tocas da Raposa I and II should also be swapped, with people trusted by Ronaldo assuming key posts.

But before that, a survey of all Fox accounts is made. A transition committee was set up at the headquarters of XP Investimentos, in So Paulo, which is advising for the negotiation to be officially closed.

At times during this season, power cuts were reported due to lack of payment at Cruzeiro, for example. And there’s even a lack of food for youth players, with vendors charging unpaid bills.

According to the contract to be signed, the social club will remain the owner of all real estate. But it is up to the soccer partner to manage the training centers, in addition to retaining all the rights of the athletes, including those in training.

starry

• eye on the future

The company of soccer star Ronaldo is not only interested in Cruzeiro’s men’s football. According to Pedro Mesquita, XP’s head of investments, in an interview with Deus Me Dibre portal, women’s football and e-sports are also included in Cruzeiro SAF, which had 90% of the shares acquired by the former attacker, in an announcement made on Saturday . “Ronaldo is super tuned and has his eye on games. I think this is very cool”, said Mesquita.

• fundraiser

Cruzeiro raised BRL 4 million with the sale of 900,000 fan tokens in pre-release this week. In just 10 minutes, fans sold out the pre-sale offer. The demand was so great that the sales platform stopped. Now, it will be necessary to wait for the official launch to acquire the asset. The Fan Token Cruise offers fans the possibility of participating in the club’s daily decisions, collaborating financially and receiving rewards. The expectation is that the sale of the asset will generate revenues of up to R$ 20 million for the club.