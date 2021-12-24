Cruzeiro announces Paulo André and another “reinforcement” as first acquisitions after sale to Ronaldo

After becoming a club-company and being sold to former player Ronaldo, Cruzeiro announced this Thursday (23) that former defender Paulo André will play an administrative role at the club during the transition period that Raposa is going through.

According to the team from Minas Gerais, the transition committee “will act for approximately 120 days to coordinate an accounting, financial and legal audit, in order to confirm the premises that supported the agreement”. Ronaldo’s friend, Paulo André already acts as sports strategy director at Real Vallodolid, a club that Ronaldo also owns.

During this period at Cruzeiro, Paulo will be responsible for carrying out the diagnosis and strategic planning of the celestial club. Besides him, another “reinforcement” lands at Raposa: Gabriel Lima. The professional who is the business director of Real Valladolid will be responsible for heading the transition and will take care of the operational part.

“The transition process will also include the law firm BMA – Barbosa, Müssnich & Aragão, responsible for conducting the legal audit, XP Investimentos, responsible for supporting the financial restructuring, Alvarez & Marsal, which will support all aspects of the transition and Rioscom, which will act, together with Cruzeiro’s communications, in the relationship with the press”, informed Cruzeiro.

The club from Minas Gerais has changed its system to adapt to the measures taken by the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) in its administration. The objective is to get around the delicate scenario in the financial aspect that the centenary team lives, accumulating debts that reach R$ 1 billion.

