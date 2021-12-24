Cruzeiro answers questions from fans about a new membership plan

Cruzeiro’s communications advisor, Vinícius Lordello, responded this Thursday afternoon (23) to queries from fans about the club’s new fan partner program, through his personal Twitter account. See the main questions and answers: “We received a huge amount of responses with basically three requests: 1. Keep your ticket base at 10 reais for a large area of ​​the stadium. 2. Make life easier for those from the interior. 3. Stop change from ST (fan partner) every year. That was carefully contemplated,” says Lordello.

“Plans designed beyond 2022, cheaper for those from the countryside and 10 reais the ticket base, therefore popular. After the base, the attempt is to stay fair with the club also earning $. You have to calculate what fits best in the pockets of each one, even the separate trip is not guaranteed,” he replied.

“Important: The plans also exist to help the club. From the point of view of “it’s not very cheap”, in fact it will be bad. The exercise is precisely in the balance between being reasonable for the fans and the club having a new source of income. be fair and be viable for both,” he added.

In the morning, the celestial club had announced the launch of new plans. “To build the new plans, Cruzeiro carried out a large online survey with its fans, in addition to holding several discussion groups with partners and former partners, from Belo Horizonte and several other regions of the state, including participants from Redutos. The program won. a plan that will give access to a quota of popular tickets in all matches and three of the other categories will have special prices for those outside the Greater Belo Horizonte. “, says an excerpt from the Cruzeiro publication.

