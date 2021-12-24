Cruzeiro confirms Valladolid’s duo in ‘next steps’ of transition to ‘Ronaldo Fenômeno era’

Phenomenon bought 90% of SAF and will manage the Minas Gerais club, which is experiencing a serious crisis and is still in Serie B

After acquiring 90% of the cruise SAF for BRL 400 million, Ronaldo Phenomenon, now, is on the way to taking new steps in the project.

In a statement released by the club this Thursday (23), a transition committee, which will operate for 120 days. The idea is to coordinate a legal, financial and accounting audit in order to confirm what was proposed in the initial agreement.

For this, some names that already work with Ronaldo in Real Valladolid will help the Cruise. Gabriel Lima, business director of the Spanish club, and Paulo Andre, director of sports strategy, will be part of the new phase.

See the release below:

Last Saturday, December 18, Ronaldo Nazário signed an agreement with Cruzeiro Esporte Clube for the potential acquisition of shares representing 90% of the voting and total share capital of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube – Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), newly formed by Cruzeiro , as approved by the club council. Since then, some actions have started the new phase, which will be conducted with total transparency, both for the fans and for the market.

In view of the signed proposal, a transition committee was set up, which will act for approximately 120 days to coordinate an accounting, financial and legal audit, in order to confirm the premises that supported the agreement.

During this period, Gabriel Lima – Real Valladolid’s business director – will lead the transition and be responsible for the diagnosis and strategic planning of the business and operations; and Paulo André Benini – director of sports strategy at Real Valladolid – will be responsible for the diagnosis and strategic planning of football.

The transition process will also include the law firm BMA – Barbosa, Müssnich & Aragão, responsible for conducting the legal audit, XP Investimentos, responsible for supporting the financial restructuring, Alvarez & Marsal, which will support all aspects of the transition and Rioscom, which will act, together with Cruzeiro’s communications, in the relationship with the press.