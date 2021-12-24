Cryptos today: Bitcoin surpasses US$ 51,000, Ethereum rises 4% and market has rally before Christmas

After nearly two weeks of expectations, investors seem to be able to win a “Christmas gift” in the cryptocurrency market, as the assets gain strength this Friday (24).

Since yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin (BTC) has risen sharply and today operates above the US$51,000 mark, while Ethereum (ETH) has surpassed the US$4,100 level.

Analysts point out that the world’s largest digital currency managed to outperform its short-term chart correction pattern and is now heading towards its next resistance at $55,500.

On the other hand, among the fundamentals, experts heard by the InfoMoney recently pointed out that there is still a lot of uncertainty at the end of the year in the crypto market, mainly due to the macroeconomic scenario, which has made Bitcoin come under greater pressure as it is a risky asset, leaving aside its fundamentals, as a protection against inflation.

Therefore, even with the strength gain, the recommendation is that investors be cautious, avoiding a lot of euphoria before a clearer price signal for the coming weeks.

Among the other cryptos, the day is marked by expressive variations in several of them. Terra (LUNA) is back up strong after a correction the day before and tries to surpass the $100 mark, renewing its historic high that had already been broken earlier in the week (see more here).

The NEAR Protocol (NEAR) continues to appreciate and is on its way to end this week with gains of more than 60%, above US$ 14. The movement comes after an integration with the decentralized payment network Terra was announced by developers on Tuesday night .

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:30 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 51,153.91 +5.82% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,095.93 +4.17% Binance Coin (BNB) $547.50 +3.82% Solana (SOL) US$ 190.51 +6.48% Cardano (ADA) $1.45 +8.23%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Dogelon Mars ([ativo=ELON]) US$ 0.000001787 +36.66% The Sandbox (SAND) $6.26 +22.93% Arweave (AR) US$ 62.93 +19.43% Internet Computer (ICP) $27.87 +16.98% IoTeX (IOTX) US$ 0.1386 +16.95%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours yearn.finance (YFI) US$ 31,475.49 -1.29% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.9765 -0.32% OKB (OKB) $30.86 -0.87% Huobi Token (HT) $10.00 -0.04%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 55.15 +3.08% BTCN Hashdex (BITH11) BRL 69.02 +3.21% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 70.14 +3.89% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 18.60 +5.98% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 17.13 +3.56%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (24):

Kraken plans to launch NFT marketplace

The Kraken exchange is developing a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), where users can borrow using the tokens as collateral, said exchange founder and CEO Jesse Powell in an interview with Bloomberg.

This marketplace platform will provide escrow, and the broker is studying how it will determine the liquidation value of deposited NFTs so users can use them as collateral for loans, Powell said.

Internet Computer Bridges Ethereum

A new cross-chain bridge connecting Ethereum with Internet Computer will allow ERC20 tokens to exist natively on the latter’s network, developers said this week, according to the CoinDesk website.

Internet Computer is a blockchain developed by the Dfinity Foundation to help facilitate a decentralized layer of web infrastructure. It is supported by prominent funds such as a16z, Polychain Capital and others.

Called Terabethia, the bridge allows communication of contracts between blockchains, asset mirroring and transfer between different networks. It is built on a post-fork version of the Ethereum scaling solution called StarkWare and will allow contracts on both chains to communicate, allowing anyone to mirror and use any Ethereum asset on the Internet Computer and vice versa.

