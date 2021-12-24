Crystal Palace partner is close to buy SAF do Botafogo | firefight

American businessman John Textor is the investor who is negotiating the purchase of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) from Botafogo. The American is building a portfolio of clubs around the world. In August, he bought 18% of the shares of Crystal Palace – in the English Premier League.

He also tried to negotiate the purchase of SAD (Sociedade Anónima de Desportos) from Benfica, but the deal ended up not coming out. Textor is close to acquiring a stake in Belgian second-tier RWD Molenbeek.

+ Rizek details negotiations between Botafogo and group interested in buying: “Business has everything to go out”

1 of 2 John Textor is interested in buying Botafogo — Photo: Publicity John Textor is interested in buying Botafogo — Photo: Disclosure

Textor is an American businessman with a media-related business. He was an executive at Digital Domain, a special effects company that worked on several films. He bought a stake in Crystal Palace in August for €103 million. His offer of 50 million euros for 25% of Benfica ended up not prospering.

The entrepreneur started his career as a programmer. After Digital Domain, he founded and was CEO of fuboTV, a US-based streaming company focused on sports distribution and general entertainment. The fuboTV’s IPO (stock listing) on ​​the New York Stock Exchange generated a valuation of US$8 billion (approximately R$45 billion) in October 2020.

Forbes magazine ranked Textor in 2016 as “Hollywood’s virtual reality guru”. He is known for championing the marriage of media and technology.

2 of 2 CEO Jorge Braga and President Durcesio Mello lead the negotiations — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo CEO Jorge Braga and president Durcesio Mello lead the negotiations — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

In the negotiation, the American must take out a bridge loan to make the operation of Botafogo viable in the first half of 2022. The expectation of the executives who run the negotiation is that the purchase process can be concluded by mid-January.

At the Sportv Selection this Friday, André Rizek explained that the Alvinegra board insists on a greater contribution than the R$ 400 million to be invested by Ronaldo in Cruzeiro. as the ge published on Thursday, Textor’s first proposal arrived at XP on Monday, a company hired by the Alvinegra board to seek investors. Botafogo will send a counterproposal in the amount of R$ 410 million, which must be accepted by the interested group.

– The investment value, of initial contribution, was R$ 350 million (in the presented proposal). Although the R$ 50 million makes no difference to him as a businessman or to the size of Botafogo’s debt, the club, somewhat out of vanity, said: “I need it to be a higher value than Cruzeiro, for me not look bad with the crowd”. It may close at R$ 405 or 410 million. For those who work with euros, this difference is very small, this is not what will hinder the business – said Rizek.

During the Sportv Selection, the presenter said that the owners of the main European football clubs were sought out during the Botafogo sale process, but they do not wish to invest in Brazilian football at the moment.