Daniela Mercury, Gloria Groove, Kondzilla, Tiago Abravanel and 24 blocks cancel participation in the São Paulo Carnival in 2022 | Carnival 2022 in São Paulo

The City Hall of São Paulo announced this Thursday (23) that 28 blocks canceled participation in the capital’s street carnival in 2022. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality (see full list below).
Among those who requested the cancellation are the singers Daniela Mercury (Queen’s Popcorn) and Gloria Groove (Bloco das Gloriosas), the funk producer Kondzilla (Kondzilla’s block) and the actor and singer James Abravanel (Block of Abrava).
The document informs that the definitive authorization to carry out the street carnival in 2022 is subject to release by the São Paulo Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa).
Under the same decree, another 164 blocks were authorized to participate in the revelry. In late November, the city had released the first list of street blocks. At the time, 440 blocks were validated.
With the new publication, 524 have been approved so far, as 92 new blocks confirmed their presence and eight that were on the first listing canceled their participation.
Bangalafumenga band percussionists on parade in São Paulo. — Photo: Disclosure/Soul on Stage
And the number could still increase: 119 groups of revelers have until December 28 to present documents to the Municipal Secretariat of Subprefectures and guarantee a place at the party.
The city government’s estimate is that 18 million people participate in the celebrations.
The blocks, cordões and musical groups must parade in the pre, during and post-carnival periods, between February 19th and March 6th.
Blocks canceled from Carnival 2022 in SP
- Afoxé Filhos de Gandhy SP
- Arena Folia
- Mon Amour band
- Bufalos de Vila Prudente Carnival Block
- Ose Block
- Glorious Block
- Street Block Come Ku Nóis Ó
- Abrava Block
- Cornmeal Block
- Kondzilla Block
- Piruka/Kondzilla Block
- Daughters of the Moon Block
- Block I Love You But Only As a Friend
- TT block
- carnaflux
- Grime
- Snake bred
- Samba Council
- fresh
- KiaMor Carnival
- The prom
- Queen’s popcorn
- Tarsilas & Andrades
- Vra Power
Parade by the Bloco Sargento Pimenta, which lulls revelers with Beatles songs in Brazilian rhythms. — Photo: Disclosure/Soul on Stage