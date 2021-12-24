Darlan is leaving Grêmio and changing teams in Rio Grande do Sul

Midfielder Darlan is changing teams in Rio Grande do Sul and should defend Juventude in 2022. The information comes from Torcedores.com, indicating that the conversations have evolved quite recently and a loan contract will be signed.

The player is completely out of plans for next year. He is 23 years old and hasn’t been used as he could have been during the 2021 season. Darlan was treated as the natural replacement for Matheus Henrique, sold to Sassuolo in the middle of the year, but he didn’t care.

In a game against São Paulo, they failed at the end of the match, losing a ball, causing the Morumbi tricolor to score the goal. So, he got burned with Felipão. Later, with Vagner Mancini, it also ended up being used a few times, even more so with the growth of Lucas Silva.

Darlan could be Youth’s Christmas Gift

Juventude stayed in Serie A and will have to rebuild the squad for next year. Several borrowed players left, such as goalkeeper Douglas Friederich and midfielder Guilherme Castilho, who played a lot.

So, with the arrival of Darlan, the team starts to get a new face. They still want to take Paulo Miranda and have already sought out Diego Souza and Léo Pereira. Papo will have more money to invest in football in 2022.

Meanwhile, Grêmio sees loans as a way to prevent players from standing still and rotating the group. In addition, management continues to work on terminations and sales.

