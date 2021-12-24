Delivery of medicines for schizophrenia in the SUS is stopped in ten states, says association

The distribution of three drugs in the Unified Health System (SUS) to treat people with schizophrenia is interrupted in ten states (AL, BA, CE, MG, MT, PI, RJ, RS, SE and SP), according to a survey by Association of Mothers of People with Schizophrenia (AMME), which serves approximately four thousand families across the country.

“We are having a huge difficulty with antipsychotic drugs: clozapine, quetiapine and olanzapine“, says Sarah Nicolleli, founder and president of AMME. “In some cities, even in private pharmacies, it is already difficult to find something to buy”, he comments.

“Imagine a person with schizophrenia who undergoes continuous treatment and does not take their medication. Certainly, he will have a psychotic crisis, which can be aggressive”, he warns. “The association has helped with the donation of some medications. A box costs R$300 when it’s generic, and some patients take six pills a day. In Brazil, they are 2 million people with schizophrenia, with an average of 80% attended by SUS. The health secretariats say that there is a lack of medicines and the Ministry of Health does not inform anything”, emphasizes Sarah Nicolleli.

Reply – Asked by the blog Overcoming Limits, the Ministry of Health stated in a note that it met 100% of the demand from the State Health and Federal District departments for the medicines clozapine (25mg and 100mg) and olanzapine (10mg) for the care of the fourth quarter of 2021 (October, November and December).

“The drug quetiapine (100mg and 200mg) will be distributed according to the dates scheduled with the State Health Departments (SES). Regarding quetiapine (25mg) and olanzapine (5mg), 22% and 81% of demand were met, respectively. Pasta is awaiting the signing of a new contract with the producing laboratory to meet the remaining demand. It is worth mentioning that the ministry demanded the advance of deliveries”, completes the MS.

Brain damage – THE psychiatrist and professor Ary Gadelha, deputy head of the department of psychiatry and coordinator of the Schizophrenia Program (PROESQ) at the São Paulo School of Medicine of the Federal University of São Paulo (EPM/UNIFESP), warns of the problems that the interruption of treatment can cause.

“Antipsychotic medication has two actions. It takes the person with schizophrenia out of the crisis and, after he is stabilized, prevents further attacks. It works for all three medications (clozapine, quetiapine and olanzapine). Discontinuing treatment can lead to a relapse of the disease, marked by a new psychotic crisis. The period for this relapse varies, but it can happen even after three to five days without medication. Therefore, the urgency of resuming the supply”, explains the doctor.

“We have received patients who went into crisis due to lack of medication. It’s a very vulnerable population. These medications have a higher cost, which makes it very difficult for families to maintain the treatment without the support of the government”, comments the professor.

“Each psychotic crisis can further aggravate the disease, affecting the functioning of the brain. The patient can recover, but it can also have permanent losses or take months, even years, to return to functioning before the crisis”, completes psychiatrist Ary Gadelha.