Delivery of positions in the Internal Revenue Service already has the adhesion of 635 auditors, including CARF advisers

Collective dismissal began on Tuesday, 21, in protest at the agency’s cut in funding; union says resources were used to readjust federal police

Disclosure The number of auditors who asked for exemption from the Internal Revenue Service after the R$ 1.2 billion cut was increased to 635.



The number of tax auditors of the IRS who handed over their positions reached 635 this Thursday, 23. According to the National Union of Tax Auditors (Sindifisco), the collective dismissal now also counts on the delegates and assistants of the 1st RF of Brasília-DF, Goiás, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, heads of the intelligence area of ​​the whole country and, in an unprecedented way, of the fiscal auditors who work in the Administrative Council for Tax Appeals (Carf). In the case of the body, the delivery involves not only the positions of leadership, but also the mandate of a councilor, who plays the role of judge in CARF. The number of exits, however, should increase with the holding of the assemblies. The collective exoneration, it is worth remembering, began last Tuesday, 21st, in protest to the cut in the agency’s funds of R$1.2 billion. Sindifisco says that resources were used for the readjustment of federal police officers, approved by the federal government.

On the handover of the position of Carf’s board members, Kleber Cabral, president of Sindifisco Nacional, points out that “the delivery of councilor mandates and the suspension of judgments at CARF, at this moment, has an extra component. In January, the sessions with no limit on value would return, when the most relevant resources would begin to be judged, since the casting vote was abolished”, says the leader. Wanted by the report of Young pan, The Ministry of Economy I didn’t want to talk about it. The general rapporteur for the Budget, the federal deputy, Hugo Loyal (PSD-RJ), also it did not clarify whether the readjustment of the police, in fact, came from the IRS budget.