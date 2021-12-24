Deolane Bezerra talks about love again seven months after MC Kevin’s death

Deolane Bezerra became nationally known in May 2021, with the tragic death of MC Kevin. The controversies involving the use of drugs and her husband’s betrayal, which took over social networks at the time, meant that the lawyer received the solidarity of internet users and reached the current number of 30 million followers on social networks.

Seven months after becoming a widow, DJ started thinking about love again. In an interview, the influencer claimed to remain single, but did not rule out the possibility of a new relationship. “I say we are never ready [para outro relacionamento], I think it arises. It hasn’t appeared yet, but with faith in God it will appear”, explained the famous woman to Splash, from UOL.

In the report, Deolane also talks about the release of Meu Menino, her first single, which will be in honor of Kevin. The artist said that the debut track will feature a surprise partnership.

The lawyer also said that she will star in a reality show with the sisters, the Mansão das Doutoras. “Everything will be based on legal principles. There will be a prison, a release permit, a cell. It’s going to be really cool,” he concluded.

