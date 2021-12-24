Deolane is going to spend Christmas in a new mansion. See photos of the decoration!

Dr. Deolane Bezerra will celebrate the end of the year festivities at a new address. The column LeoDias obtained photos that show the interior of the new mansion of the DJ, businesswoman and influencer.

In the images, an immense Christmas tree, all decorated in gold and tea rose, calls attention. There is also no shortage of shiny pendants, in the best Deolane style of being.

As we revealed earlier this month, Deolane negotiated the purchase of a sumptuous mansion in Alphaville, São Paulo. The property has five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and is valued at R$11 million.

The Palácio da Doutora Lar has several hot tubs, swimming pool, jacuzzis and gourmet garden with barbecue.

If you decide to pay a visit, Santa Claus won’t even come close to feeling the cold of the North Pole: the mansion has a solar heating system.

