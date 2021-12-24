Detached from abroad, Ibovespa closed in decline and ended the week with a negative variation of 2.15%

(Getty Images)

Once again, the Ibovespa was not able to follow the movement of stock exchange appreciation abroad and ended Thursday (23) at a low. As there will be no business tomorrow at B3, the Brazilian stock market’s benchmark index ends another week with a negative balance. Analysts explain that the prospects for higher interest rates returned to weigh on business today.

The preview of the Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15) for the month of December had a monthly variation of 0.78%. Inflation slowed down compared to November (when the IPCA-15 rose 1.17%), but closed the year at 10.42%, the biggest annual advance since 2015. Furthermore, behind the monthly slowdown is the fact that that inflation spread to other components in addition to administered prices, as was the case in the latest inflation readings.

“The IPCA-15 slows down from November to December, but it spreads over more items and you see the most pressured part of services, which is bad”, says Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

“Inflation is now more diversified. Consequently, you have a problem that needs to raise interest rates to actually contain this”, explains Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos. No wonder, while the Brazilian stock market retreated, DI interest rates rose sharply again, exerting negative pressure on the index.

Even Caged made its contribution to the stock market’s fall today, even though it brought a positive number. The net balance of formal employment was positive at 324,112 jobs in November, compared to market forecasts, according to consensus Bloomberg, creating 216 thousand vacancies.

Analysts explain that, when data is good, the Central Bank gains more room to raise interest rates. When the indicator is weak, there is a perception that the monetary authority may be less strict, as higher interest rates tend to discourage the economy.

The Ibovespa closed down 0.33% to 104,891 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 15.7 billion, well below the daily average. In the week, the index accumulated fall of 2.15%. The Ibovespa expiring in February 2022 fell 0.74% to 106,015 points.

For next week, the question remains: is the Stock Exchange able to stage a rally in the last days of the year? Mauro Orefice, investment director at BS2 Asset, believes so, for reasons of discount. “Brazil may go up again due to a question of price, which is what guides investor purchases. On the other hand, the fact that the stock market is cheap does not mean that it will in fact go up – it could be that it will still remain cheap for several months”, he says.

According to Orefice, the Brazilian stock exchange is inserted in a “very complicated and non-trivial” scenario, but he believes it may be a good time for long-term investors (who work with a horizon of over three years) to build or even expand their position in actions.

The dollar also dropped again today: the American currency ended the day with a slight drop of 0.08%, at R$5.663 for purchases and R$5.663 for sales. In the week, the American currency retreated 0.38%. Dollar futures maturing in January 2022 traded up 0.36% to R$5.683 in the last trades of the day.

In the extended session of the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 advanced 27 basis points to 11.64%; DI for January 2025 rose 24 basis points to 10.64%; and the DI for January 2027 was up 22 basis points at 10.56%.

Still on the radar is server pressure. On Tuesday, Congress approved the 2022 Budget with a reserve of R$1.7 billion to readjust police salaries. According to Sindifisco, the release of these resources was possible through cuts in the Federal Revenue’s funds in 2022. In addition, the union claims that the agreement to regulate the payment of bonuses to the agency’s employees was not complied with.

Abroad, investors continued to believe that the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus will not significantly restrict economic recovery. That optimism intensified after US President Joe Biden ruled out the possibility. lockdowns in the country.

Also in the US, the consumer spending price index (PCE) increased by 0.6% in November on a monthly basis and 5.7% on an annual basis, according to data published on Thursday (23 ) by the Department of Commerce. The core rose above expectations.

The numbers of jobless claims in the country, on the other hand, remained stable at 205,000 in the week ended December 18, in line with the forecast by economists consulted by the Refinitive.

The stock market in New York rose again. The Dow Jones closed up 0.55% at 35,950 points; the S&P 500 advanced 0.62% to 4,725 points; and the Nasdaq closed up 0.85%, at 15,653 points.

In Europe, stock exchanges also closed in positive territory. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which groups companies from 17 European countries, rose 0.97%.

In the segment of commodities, the price of oil rose again on the international market. Brent’s barrel for February closed up 2.07% to $76.85; that of WTI advanced 1.42%, to US$ 73.79.

