Did the hood fit? Paula (BBB19) calls Thelma a “ungrateful plant” in Leifert and Icarus bullshit

Apparently, the feud between Ícaro Silva and Tiago Leifert continues, but now with others involved. After the declaration of Thelma Assisi, champion of the “BBB20“, who decided to speak out was Paula von Sperling, the champion of the “BBB19“. Known for her controversial statements, the blonde called the doctor “ungrateful plant“.

It all started after Thelma received an unfollow from Tiago on Instagram for having liked the publication of Icarus in response to the former reality show host. The doctor then decided to speak through Instagram and, among several statements, he said that he thought it was strange Leifert to continue following macho participant and “racist mine“.

Okay, apparently, it was enough to Paula von Sperling, which during its editing was accused of racism, feel affected by the comment of the champion of “BBB20“. Through Instagram, the miner decided to attack Thelma calling her “ungrateful” and “plant”.

“A ‘BBB’ champion who supports such a thought and comes to say that Tiago should agree with her for representation! Where will the hypocritical militancy end up? He spat and goes on spitting on the plate he ate, yes! If he opened a company, it was because the budget increased and that was not the medicine that provided”, he declared.

“Ungrateful plant and one that is still sending me a hater with this ‘racist mine’ indirection. If there’s one thing I would never do in this life is to fail to recognize everything that ‘BBB’ has done for me and my family. Enjoying this guy’s junk post. That’s why I still have access to it. [Tiago] and you do not. Ungrateful!”, completed Paula.

Apparently, the hood really fit, right? Please note that, Babo Santana, which was also from the edition of Thelma, commented on the case. He recognized that the two, both Tiago how much Icarus, were wrong, but he also admitted that he felt offended by the whole fight. Will this bullshit come to an end before Christmas?

