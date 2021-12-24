Diego Souza is torn between hitting Sport or Vasco. However, there was news regarding the Recife team, which could be very good for Grêmio. According to reporter Tharcys Michel, from Rádio Transamérica Recife, Diego Souza suggested some players for the Pernambuco team. Check out the post the reporter made.

🔴⚫🦁 Everton Cardoso is one of the athletes nominated by Diego Souza to Sport. Besides him, defensive midfielder Maicon (ex-Grêmio) and defender Anderson Martins (ex-Vasco), were also mentioned by Diego. How to watch Corinthians vs Grêmio live for the 2021 Brasileirão — Tharcys Michel (@Tharcys27michel) December 23, 2021

Grêmio would like to terminate with Everton Cardoso, but it hasn’t been able to. However, if the club manages to lend the forward to Sport, it can at least save a little money.

To terminate with Everton Cardoso, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul would have to pay R$ 6.5 million for the athlete, which is what he has to receive until the end of the contract. Grêmio even thought about paying this, however, with the financial problems that started to appear, it gave up.

Now Immortal is looking to find some way to negotiate the athlete with another club, even if he still needs to pay part of his salary.

Diego Souza wants to help Grêmio. Understand!

If Diego Souza really suggested Everton Cardoso for Sport, he did Grêmio a great favor. Well, Everton doesn’t seem to have a market after his weak spell at the Immortal.

It was clear that Everton had friendship within the tricolor. After he returned, after being removed from the group, his return was celebrated by the athletes. Perhaps because of this good relationship, he was suggested by Diego Souza.

Probably the striker’s contract with Grêmio is the last big contract before he retires, so Everton won’t give up anything. But, if the tricolor find someone to split the player’s salary, it will be able to save.

