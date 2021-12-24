Director of São Paulo says that negotiations for Soteldo have cooled off, but does not rule out an agreement: ‘We are talking’

Soteldo is unhappy at Toronto FC, Canada, but returning to Brazilian football is expensive and complicated

Seeking to revamp their cast for next season, the São Paulo contacted the Toronto FC, from Canada, to find out the status of Yeferson Soteldo. Tricolor understands that there is a shortage in the attack and has the desire to have the former Santos player in 2022.

Negotiations, however, cooled in recent hours, as highlighted by the leader Carlos Belmonte on Thursday.

That’s because the Canadian team intends to sell the striker, while the Morumbi club seeks a loan.

“We had the information that Toronto would like to lend him. Based on this information, we had some contacts. We knew that they definitely wanted a way out. After that, knowing the difficulties, things cooled down a little. We are not ruling out completely. We’ve created a very good relationship with all the Toronto staff. We’re talking. Soteldo is a great player, in a position that São Paulo lacks,” said the top hat, to BandSports.

Soteldo has four goals in 26 games for Toronto. The player is not happy in the Canadian team and looks favorably on a return to Brazil.

Soteldo during game between Toronto FC and Montreal, by MLS Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Venezuelan winger had a recent spell at the saints, where he stood out. For Peixe, he has 105 games, with 20 goals.

The 24-year-old athlete started in the final of the Libertadores Conmebol of 2020, against the palm trees.

So far, São Paulo has already settled with goalkeeper Jandrei, also ex-Santos, and announced the arrival of experienced full-back Rafinha.

The club also monitors the situations of Douglas Costa and Wesley Moraes, in addition to having already agreed with attacking midfielder Alisson.