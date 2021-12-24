Djalma says he has refused other clubs to play for Bahia



Source: Disclosure / Worker

After a frustrated negotiation during the 2021 season, left-back Djalma will wear Bahia’s shirt in 2022. The agreement is celebrated by the player.

In his first words as a tricolor athlete, the 27-year-old full-back told how his career was until he reached the Steel Squadron.

“I started at Atlético Pernambucano and soon at the under-20 I started to stand out, we got access to the first division of Pernambucano. I went to Paraíba, had access to the second division of Paraíba. I went to Treze, won access to Serie C. And thank God I was able to do good championships, reach Confiança in Serie B, where I stood out and went to Operário”.

He claims that he had already wanted to have signed with Bahia during the middle of Série A, when the tricolor board ran into the request made by the Operário. Now, without a contract, he signs with the Squadron.

“I managed to take off. Bahia even had an opportunity to hire me (during Serie A), but unfortunately, because the club (Operário) interfered, it didn’t work. I continued my work and now I can say that I am a Bahia player and that I am very happy for this opportunity”.

Regarding his characteristics, Djalma is classified as an offensive full-back. However, he guarantees that he does not leave out the defense issue.

“I’m a very offensive full-back, but don’t think that I don’t know how to score, that I leave something to be desired back there. I’m a guy that I try to prioritize the defensive part, but when I have the opportunity to attack, I don’t want to play any game, I want to make a dangerous move, give a pass to my teammate or shoot on goal, which is a virtue of mine. . I want to get ahead with the intention of doing something positive. If it could be the goal, so much the better. If it’s a pass, I’m also happy.”

Refused other clubs to defend Bahia

“I had proposals from several Serie B clubs as well as Serie A clubs. I couldn’t think twice about putting the name on my resume. I know it’s a very heavy shirt, with a lot of history and tradition. I hope that I can, together with my teammates, put Bahia in Serie A, which is where he should be”.

Djalma has a contract with Bahia until the end of 2022.