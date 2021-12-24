Doctor Strange 2 Trailer features X-Men and Fantastic Four scenes

Today Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Doctor Strange 2, which has the subtitle “in the Multiverse of Madness” and will be the studio’s first movie to be released in 2022, specifically on May 6th.

The hero’s new adventure will continue exploring the multiverse, an important element for this whole new phase of Marvel. And as the title indicates, Doctor Strange 2 promises to take the deepest and most frightening dive through the multiverse.

Like this Spider-Man: No Return Home has had more than special returns, especially from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Doctor Strange 2 it also seems to have big surprises for Marvel fans.

Previously it was speculated that the film may feature appearances by mutants of the X-Men (check) and even a certain hero from the Fantastic Four (check). And it looks like the first trailer for Doctor Strange 2 may have confirmed all these entries.

Soon after the trailer’s release, fans noticed that the Marvel Studios logo in the preview is a combination of the different logos already used by the studio, something that reinforces the concept of the multiverse. But even more attentive fans noticed that two of these logos are from unexpected projects.

THE MCU Direct pointed out that the trailer for the sequel reuses so much of the X-Men: The Final Showdown, 2006, how much of Fantastic Four, the team’s first film released in 2005. Check out the trailer version and separate versions of each film below:

Trailer logo for Doctor Strange 2.

after X-Men: The Final Showdown.

after Fantastic Four (2005).

This re-presentation of the logos seems to confirm that Doctor Strange 2 will indeed feature the return of some characters from the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Anxious? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

READ TOO!

Doctor Strange 2 does not yet have an official synopsis, but it is part of the call. ‘Trilogy of the Multiverse’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on Spider-Man 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement in the direction!

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez ). The script is up to the newcomer Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron (Loki). The film has its premiere date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!