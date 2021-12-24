Dollar closes below R$ 5.70 going abroad; Ibovespa has a 2nd week of decline

THE dollar closed in fall against the real this Thursday (23), in a benign day in the external financial markets, which are being benefited by the famous “rally of Christmas” and a sense of relief among investors over the Ômicron variant. The Ibovespa took off from abroad, and operated at a low rate.

The dollar in cash retreated 0.09%, to R$ 5.6634 on sale. In the accumulated result for the week, the US currency fell 0.37%, but increased by 0.47% in December. In the accumulated in 2021, the dollar appreciated 9.09% against the real.

already the Ibovespa fell this Thursday and closed the Christmas week in fall, after a new session with low liquidity and against the foreign market.

The main index of the Brazilian stock market fell 0.33% to 104,891 points, the lowest level of closing since December 2, accumulating fall of 2.2% in the week. The closing marked the second week in a row of devaluation.

The financial volume was 14.4 billion reais, maintaining a downward trajectory seen in recent days — at the beginning of the month, the volume was between approximately 27 billion and 33 billion reais per session.

The dollar fell during the morning but began an upward trajectory, with the US currency taking a breather abroad after inflation data endorsed bets on higher interest rates in the United States in 2022, reaching more than R$ 5.70 .

When the currency surpassed the value, the Central Bank announced the first dollar cash sale auction of the day. The second operation took place around 2 pm. In both auctions, Bacen put a total of US$ 965 million up for sale, helping to contain the rise.

The monetary authority, therefore, resumed extraordinary operations on the spot market, after carrying out them for the last time on Tuesday. The Central Bank has resorted to this instrument in December, a typical period of reduced liquidity due to the lower flow of trades and also the remittances of profits and dividends.

On the macroeconomic agenda, the market analyzes in Brazil the IPCA-15, whose December and annual readings came in slightly below expectations.

From the external agenda, highlight the inflation numbers in the United States, in addition to activity indicators in the country. The PCE, important inflationary data, had the highest annual accumulated value in almost 40 years in November.

Overseas, there was a certain calm in the international markets, with a rally in Wall Street futures, emerging currencies and Asian and European equities.

“Risk aversion weakens after the release of studies on the Ômicron variant, which showed a lower probability of severe cases when compared to the delta variant,” Bradesco said in a morning note.

“Even so, the worsening of the pandemic and the response of the authorities, especially in Europe, still imposes caution on business, limiting the recovery of the markets”.

“Concerns about the severity of the Ômicron variant are fading, which drives demand for riskier currencies and asset classes, while weighing on safe havens like the US dollar, Japanese yen and sovereign bonds,” he said. in note George Vessey, strategist at Western Union Business Solutions.

In the domestic field, the central bank the rollover of traditional exchange rate swap contracts that would expire in February ended the day before, and even on the eve it announced the beginning, on January 3, of the rollover of derivatives to expire in March, totaling R$ 14.1 billion (282,270 contracts).

“The execution of this rollover foresees the realization of daily traditional swap auctions and will comprise the period necessary for all the stock maturing on 3/2/2022 to be renewed. The BC will be able to change the lot offered each day, or even accept proposals in an amount lower than the offer, according to the demand conditions for the instrument, without prejudice to the objective of fully rolling over the maturity”, said the BC in a note on its website.