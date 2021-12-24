Dollar closes in slight fall with Central Bank performance | Economy

The dollar closed in a slight drop this Thursday (23), contained by two interventions by the Central Bank with the sale of currency after the quotation jumped above R$ 5.70 and the Brazilian currency led losses in the world.

The US currency retreated 0.08%, quoted at R$ 5.6618. See more quotes. At the maximum of the session, it reached R$ 5,7186.

In the week, the dollar fell 0.39%. In December, it rose 0.44%. In the year, the advance is 9.15%.

In the early afternoon, with the dollar close to the day’s high, the Central Bank announced the first dollar cash sale auction of the day. The second operation took place around 2 pm. In both auctions, BC placed a total of US$ 965 million.

The monetary authority, therefore, resumed extraordinary operations on the spot market, after carrying out them for the last time on Tuesday. The Central Bank has resorted to this instrument in December, a typical period of reduced liquidity due to the lower flow of trades and also the remittances of profits and dividends.

The market also analyzed data on the preview of consumer inflation in Brazil (measured by the IPCA-15), which in December decelerated the increase, but still with a composition that indicated continuous pressure on prices, complicating the BC’s task in monetary policy. In the year, the IPCA-15 soared 10.42%.

At the same time, the United States reported firmer inflation data, which endorsed bets on higher interest rates there — a condition that in theory harms emerging markets because of the risk of resources outflowing from countries like Brazil to the US.

“Today’s US economic data came in as expected, except for one, and that’s what matters… The (core of) PCE (November) came in stronger than expected” (4.7% vs. 4.5 %, and above 4.2% before)”, commented Mohamed A. El-Erian, advisor at Allianz and manager Gramercy.

The PCE index is the preferred measure of the US central bank (Fed) to monitor the evolution of inflation in the country, which in 12 months remains above the Fed’s target and led the US central bank recently to indicate an increase in the rate of interest in 2022.

Higher interest rates in the US create setbacks for emerging markets, which could lose resource flows to the safety of US markets — which in turn tends to strengthen the dollar.

