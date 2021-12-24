Doria and Queiroga talk on Twitter for vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old

Minister of Health stated that deaths by Covid-19 in this age group ‘are within a level that does not imply emergency decisions’; ‘Vaccines save even mad deniers,’ wrote the toucan

Assembly/ELIANE NEVES/ANTONIO MOLINA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Assembly with photos of Governor João Doria and Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga



The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, they rapped on Twitter this Friday afternoon, 23, due to the imbroglio involving the start of vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against the Covid-19, procedure authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the main health authority in the country. The toucan criticized the statement by the incumbent, who earlier said that the number of deaths of people in this age group does not imply “emergency decisions” by the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro.

“Child deaths are within a level that does not imply emergency decisions. In other words, this favors the ministry taking a decision based on quality scientific evidence, on the issue of safety, on the issue of efficacy and effectiveness”, said Queiroga. In her Twitter profile, Doria criticized the Minister of Health. “There is no acceptable level of deaths for children, Marcelo Queiroga. That’s a crime. Vaccines save children and adults. They even save mad deniers”, wrote the governor of São Paulo. About three hours later, Queiroga countered the toucan. In one of the three tweets published, the cardiologist stated that Doria’s management is “mediocre”. “Doria now wants to rewrite history to try to avoid having made the worst management during the pandemic among all the States. Paulistas do not deserve such a mediocre government. Vaccines do save lives and the government of President Jair Bolsonaro was responsible for buying and distributing around 400 million doses to all Brazilians. Result: 90% decrease in the number of deaths and cases since I accept the mission delegated by my President! This is a fact. The rest is the foam of those looking for spotlights”, said the minister.

In recent days, Queiroga has been pressured to present a date for starting the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years in Brazil. On Thursday, 16, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the application of Pfizer’s vaccine for this age group. Hours later, in his weekly live broadcast on social networks, the measure was criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro, who said he would disclose the name of the agency’s technicians responsible for the authorization. “I asked, unofficially, for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for children from five years of age, we want to publicize the names of these people so that everyone knows who these people are and obviously form their own judgment”, announced the country’s representative . On Saturday, 18th, at a press conference, the minister of Health said that he would only adopt a position on January 5th, after a period of public consultation, whose term began on Thursday, 23rd. On Monday, 20th , the portfolio holder again defended the stipulated deadline, under the argument that “haste is the enemy of perfection”. “Haste is the enemy of perfection. The main thing is security”, he said, when asked if it would not be possible to bring the process forward to the last few weeks of this year.