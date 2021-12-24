Dr. Jairo · Can you control generalized anxiety?

“Doctor, is there a way to control generalized anxiety?”

Generalized anxiety disorder happens when the person feels nervous and excessively worried about various activities and events . It is characterized when this feeling affects the individual in most days and for a prolonged period, at least six months.

For this condition to be diagnosed, the person needs to have some symptoms :

The combination of these symptoms with the presence of excessive worry in relation to activities in the vast majority of days it helps the specialist to conclude the diagnosis.

Check out:

Furthermore, what marks generalized anxiety is that it has a profound impact on quality of life. – there is more tiredness and anxiety, for example – as well as it affects all those who relate to and live around them.

The causes are varied, but it is likely that there is a combined genetic bias and often some triggering factor related to health, work, social interactions, and everyday life circumstances. All of these can lead to generalized anxiety disorder.

Do you have treatment?

Has! Normally, the treatment takes place through expert evaluations, a psychologist or psychiatrist, who complete the diagnosis and propose a kind of therapy – there are even different ways and modalities to perform it.

It’s also not uncommon that, along with therapy, the person needs to take medication for some time. Sometimes anxiolytics (soothings) or antidepressants are used for a period of time until the person rebalances and feels good again.